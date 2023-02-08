Best new shows to stream on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more

Every week, dozens of fresh, original series and classic TV shows join the libraries of our favorite streaming services. It can be virtually impossible to keep up with them all, even if you binge a new show every night. In reality, you probably spend as much time scrolling through the options as you do actually watching TV. That’s why we wanted to put together a guide of all the best new shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and beyond.
Each week, we’ll update this list with the best new shows you should be watching on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.
Netflix
Gunther’s Millions (2023)
Netflix synopsis: A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Maurizio Mian, Gunther
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Gunther’s Millions is now streaming on Netflix.
Cunk On Earth (2022)
Netflix synopsis: Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.
- Genre: Comedy, Parody
- Cast: Diane Morgan
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Cunk On Earth is now streaming on Netflix.
Lockwood & Co. (2023)
Netflix synopsis: In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.
- Genre: Mystery, Fantasy
- Cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati
- Rating: TV-14
Season 1 of Lockwood & Co. is now streaming on Netflix.
HBO Max
The Last of Us (2023)
HBO synopsis: After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.
- Genre: Post-Apocalyptic, Drama
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max.
Disney Plus
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022)
Disney Plus synopsis: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.
- Genre: Animated, Comedy
- Cast: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker
- Rating: TV-PG
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is now streaming on Disney Plus.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
Disney Plus synopsis: When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
- Genre: Animated, Action-Adventure
- Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang
- Rating: TV-PG
Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.
National Treasure: Edge of History (2022)
Disney Plus synopsis: Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Cast: Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed
- Rating: TV-14
Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney Plus.
Hulu
How I Met Your Father (2022)
Hulu synopsis: In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa
- Rating: TV-14
Season 2 of How I Met Your Father is now streaming on Hulu.
Extraordinary (2023)
Hulu synopsis: Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Extraordinary is now streaming on Hulu.
The 1619 Project (2023)
Hulu synopsis: Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Nikole Hannah-Jones
- Rating: TV-MA
The six-part docuseries The 1619 Project is now streaming on Hulu.
Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
Prime Video synopsis: They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.
- Genre: Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy
- Cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is now streaming on Prime Video.
Apple TV Plus
Servant (2019)
Apple TV Plus synopsis: From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
- Genre: Horror, Thriller
- Cast: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 4 of Servant is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
Shrinking (2023)
Apple TV Plus synopsis: Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Cast: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Shrinking is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
Peacock
Poker Face (2023)
Peacock synopsis: Blessed with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Charlie Cale investigates crimes she encounters on the road.
- Genre: Comedy, Mystery
- Cast: Natasha Lyonne
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock.
Paul T. Goldman (2023)
Peacock synopsis: One man’s efforts to uncover the truth thrust him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception and criminality that transform him “from wimp to warrior.”
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Melinda McGraw, Michael Dempsey, Kue Lawrence
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Paul T. Goldman is now streaming on Peacock.
Paramount Plus
Wolf Pack (2023)
Paramount Plus synopsis: Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.
- Genre: Drama, Supernatural
- Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson
- Rating: TV-MA
Season 1 of Wolf Pack is now streaming on Paramount Plus.