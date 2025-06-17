Avengers: Doomsday spoilers have finally started to leak

Avengers: Doomsday might have been delayed, but it’s still coming next year. In fact, it’s Marvel’s only MCU film set to hit theaters in 2026 at the moment.

Not counting Thunderbolts* (The New Avengers), Doomsday will be the first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. That 7-year wait since Endgame will make Avengers 5 a blockbuster hit. The December 18 release date will certainly help with Disney’s bottom line, as Christmas releases do wonders at the box office.

Rumors say the premiere delay might have something to do with the story. Marvel is shooting Doomsday at the time of writing, but some leaks claimed the script wasn’t done.

While that might sound scary if you’re an MCU fan, it’s not surprising. Marvel has to tie up plenty of loose ends while also making room for at least 30 superheroes who will fight against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in the multiverse.

However, with 18 months left to go until the Doomsday release, we have the first exciting plot spoilers for you that tease the kind of story we’re going to get from Kevin Feige & Co.

But before you scroll down, you should know that massive spoilers might follow.

The Kang problem

Well-known Marvel insider Alex Perez hosted a Q&A session with fans where he answered a few questions related to the upcoming Avengers movie. In the process, he explained how Marvel plans to deal with the Kang problem. As a reminder, Doomsday was called The Kang Dynasty before Marvel fired Jonathan Majors after his legal issues.

Originally, Marvel wanted to reveal that the MCU is on a loop. We’re currently witnessing the 14,000,605 version of the Sacred Timeline, as designed by He Who Remains. The story always ends the same, with a multiversal war where He Who Remains wins by using Alioth. The TVA is then recreated to maintain the Sacred Timeline. I hope that figure remains in the script, as it would finally explain why Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) only saw 14,000,605 possibilities in Infinity War.

Since Kang isn’t part of the story, Marvel will adapt that plotline to fit the current events in the Multiverse Saga. Specifically, the actions of some of the Avengers in the main timeline will lead to incursions that threaten the fabric of the multiverse. You don’t need variants of Kang to initiate incursions if Earth’s Mightiest Heroes can do it themselves:

Now, the main reason revolves around the different heroes who have been interfering with the fabric of space and time. In Doomsday, the main incursion we’ll see at first revolves around Earth-616 and the universe Monica is set in, where the X-Men currently reside in the film. Other incursions will also be addressed, such as the one in No Way Home, caused by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

Cast and cameos

The leaker also mentioned several beloved characters who will appear in Doomsday in addition to Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the Fox X-Men including Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). As a reminder, Marvel confirmed many of these characters during that clever livestream on YouTube a few months ago where it revealed the names of 27 actors set to appear in the crossover.

More isolated characters, like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) might not appear in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Overall, the biggest multiversal cameos might drop in Secret Wars rather than Doomsday. Then again, Avengers 5 will feature lots of X-Men from the Fox universe, some of which were already confirmed via Marvel’s cast reveal.

A few key plot details leaked

Separately, Maxblizz picked up Doomsday plot leaks from X which the MarvelStudiosSpoilers Reddit community allowed on the popular subreddit. The mods said the plot details line up with certain set designs that were spotted in some Doomsday BTS leaks.

Apparently, a team of “Invincible Avengers” will try fixing an incursion between Earth-616 and the universe where Monica got stranded in The Marvels. The Avengers will team up with mutants to protect Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the Citadel after discovering the TVA and Doom’s plan.

The leak says the team will include the following members: Sam, Thor, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Shang-Chi, Scott (James Marsden), Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Bob (Lewis Pullman), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Shuri, M’Baku (Winston Duke), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and the Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four will supposedly join the mission because Doctor Doom will kidnap Franklin, taking him to a Universe X.

While this happens, a second group of Avengers will protect Earth-616 from a mysterious invasion. Staying behind are US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Wong (Benedict Wong) and all other superheroes. Wakanda and Talokan will apparently help with the defenses.

Interestingly, there’s no mention of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in all of this.

That said, we have no way of verifying these claims at this time. If you’ve followed the MCU closely, you know they make sense. But anyone could have come up with such plot theories on social media.

Also, we’re only looking at a partial leak here. It’s not the full story. We’ll have to wait for that, assuming it leaks at all ahead of the movie’s theatrical release.