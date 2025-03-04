An explosive action movie about a Mexican drug cartel just hit Netflix

There are some heavy hitters streaming on Netflix this month, from family-friendly sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 thrill ride Sicario to trilogy-capper Venom: The Last Dance. And yet, they’re all being trounced by a new Netflix original movie called Counterattack from Mexican director Chava Cartas.

Oddly enough, the movie never appeared on any of Netflix’s monthly lists of new releases. The trailer did pop up on YouTube a month ago, but that was just about all the promotion this movie received ahead of its arrival. That didn’t stop it from becoming a hit.

In Counterattack, Luis Alberti stars as Captain Armando Guerrero, leader of the Mexican Army’s Special Forces unit known as the Murciélagos. After rescuing two hostages near the US border, he and his team discover a mass grave full of victims of the El Enjambre cartel. This puts them directly in the crosshairs of the cartel boss, El Aguijón.

Director Chava Cartas is best known for his work on popular Mexican shows, including Rosario Tijeras, El gallo de oro, El Dandy, and Señorita Pólvora.

Here are some reviews from fans of the new Netflix original movie via Reddit:

“Nice to see something military-action done well that isn’t heavily American or English.” – Mufro

“I loved it! It was short and the story was good. It was the perfect Saturday night watch.” – K01a1a

“Straightaway gets to the point. Not a single second wasted!” – Electronic-Plant-424

Netflix subscribers always seem to be on the hunt for thrilling action movies, and based on the reviews, you could do a lot worse than Counterattack.