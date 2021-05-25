Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t quite have the volume of original series as Netflix, but like Netflix, the originals that it does have are getting increasingly international. In June, the service’s first scripted Brazilian series — Dom — makes its debut, while Flack and The Family Man return for second seasons. Plus, the seventh and final season of Bosch begins streaming on June 25th.

Streaming June 1st

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Streaming June 4th

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Prime Video’s first scripted Brazilian original series, Dom, is inspired by the infamous true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio. The series follows Victor, a military intelligence agent who makes the war on drugs his life’s mission. In an unfortunate twist of fate, he witnesses his own son struggle with addiction and emerge as one of the most wanted crime lords in Rio: Pedro Dom.

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2 The global espionage thriller The Family Man returns for a second season. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of militants. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe!

Britannia: Season 2

Streaming June 9th

Billions: Season 4

Streaming June 11th

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2 Set in a world of high-stakes public relations, starring Anna Paquin from X-Men as Robyn, a flack; a sharp and witty PR agent who’s an expert at her craft but a self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. With PR as the perfect backdrop, Flack (Season 2) centers on Robyn and her colleagues who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and manage to get out unscathed.



Streaming June 18th

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado follows the latest season of the beloved Mexican soccer team Chivas de Guadalajara, showing never-before-seen moments and documenting some of the greatest personalities on the team both on and off the pitch. The series features key team members including president of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara, new sports director Ricardo Peláez, former team manager Fernando Tena, and top talent like José Juan Macías, Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, and Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón.



Streaming June 25th

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7 Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) charts the journey of Cassandra (Liniker), who starts to see things get on track in her life with a place of her own for the first time with a boyfriend she loves, a job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, and fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the 70s. Her life takes an unexpected turn, however, when her ex, Leide (Karine Teles), shows up with Gersinho (Gustavo Coelho) and claims he is Cassandra’s son.



That’s everything new on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the month of June.

