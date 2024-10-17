Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 New on Netflix
Home Entertainment Movies

A forgotten Russell Crowe thriller is the top movie on Netflix today

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 17th, 2024 3:44PM EDT
Russell Crowe in Unhinged.
Image: Solstice Studios

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Russell Crowe might not be the star of the Gladiator sequel hitting theaters next month, but he has found his way to the top of the Netflix charts this week. On Thursday, Unhinged is the most popular movie on the streamer, overtaking all the Netflix originals as well as the recently added Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was in theaters just months ago.

This psychological thriller follows a lunatic named Tom Cooper (Crowe) who decides to teach a single mom named Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius) “what it means to have a bad day” after she honks at him in traffic while driving her son to school in rush hour traffic.

Directed by Derrick Borte (The Joneses) and written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia), the cast also features Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Austin P. McKenzie, Michael Papajohn, Lucy Faust, Devyn Tyler, Andrew Morgado, Juliene Joyner, and Stephen Louis Grush.

The reviews were decidedly mixed, as Unhinged has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6/10 on IMDb. In his review, CNN’s Brian Lowry called it “an anti-blockbuster, a small-scale movie with a throwback drive-in feel that loses nothing in an at-home setting, and based on its minimal merit, has little to lose in any event.”

Nevertheless, the pandemic-era thriller is lighting up the Netflix charts. The positive reviews note that while the movie might not have much to say, Crowe offers a compelling performance as the psychopathic villain, and the action never stops once it starts.

You can stream Unhinged on Netflix right now.

Don’t Miss: Our first look at Carry-On, one of Netflix’s final must-watch releases of 2024

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News