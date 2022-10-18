3 tense Netflix dramas to check out after you finish Luckiest Girl Alive

As of the time of this writing, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive is one of the most-watched Netflix releases on the streaming giant — in fact, it’s the #3 movie on the platform in the US right now.

If you haven’t checked out the movie yet, here’s the basic gist: It tells the story of Ani FaNelli, who’s described as a “sharp-tongued New Yorker” blessed with more or less a dream life. She’s got a glamorous job at a glossy magazine, for starters, plus a lavish wardrobe, and a romantic wedding scheduled in Nantucket. The movie shatters all that, however, when a crime documentary director shows up to get “Ani’s” side of a terrible story.

Check out these dramas after Luckiest Girl Alive

That story is about the horrifying crime — no spoilers here — that happened to Ani when she was a teenager at a prestigious school. Soon enough, we come to realize why she’s also now the “luckiest girl alive,” with Ani also forced to confront a dark truth she’d buried in the past that now threatens to upend her perfect life.

The movie currently has a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Coupled with the strong ranking on Netflix’s US chart at the moment, this suggests that plenty of people enjoyed the movie — and, if that’s the case, here’s what else Netflix suggests you should watch after finishing Luckiest Girl Alive.

Three of the recommended titles that the streamer offers up as similar can be found below:

In this Netflix release from 2021, Sandra Bullock goes against type to portray a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. The movie is based on a 2009 British miniseries (Unforgiven), and Bullock also served as a producer here, as well.

Rotten Tomatoes: 39% critics’ score, 74% audience score

From Netflix’s official description of this 2020 release: “Bereft of opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, a young man and his close friends turn to a life of crime in the 9th Ward of New Orleans.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% critics’ score, 39% audience score

Finally, here’s another movie to check out on Netflix if you enjoy the crime genre and are looking for something else like Luckiest Girl Alive. In the 2015 release Legend, Tom Hardy plays identical twin brothers Reggie and Ronnie Kray, notorious gangsters who both terrorize and captivate the public while eluding the authorities in 1960s London.

Rotten Tomatoes: 61% critics’ score, 59% audience score

