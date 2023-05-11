2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet Show livestream: Watch live right here

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show is streaming live right here on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. Hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith, and Kelly Sutton, this is the biggest awards show of 2023 for country music.

This year’s top ACM Awards nominees include HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell.

The live stream will feature interviews with your favorite country stars and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell. You can stream every minute of this year’s AMC Awards Red Carpet Show right here or on our YouTube channel as soon as the show starts on Thursday evening.