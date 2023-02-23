16 Netflix series that are short enough to binge in one weekend

Netflix’s strengths that no other streamer can match include its size and global reach, which give the streaming giant the resources to release a staggering amount of new content — including Netflix series as well as movies — from one week to the next.

Good luck keeping up with it all, especially if you’re a busy professional or have a family and are thus pressed for time in the evenings or on the weekends. If that includes you, we’ve included a list below that includes a slew of recent Netflix series which all offer the same benefit: While they span myriad genres, they all have short-enough seasons that you can easily binge them over the course of a day, or a weekend if you prefer.

Short on time? These Netflix series are quick binges

These first three Netflix series to check out are actually among the top-ranked shows on the streamer in the US at the moment (also, they’re all very recent Netflix releases). They include:

The Law According to Lidia Poet (6 episodes)

This 6-episode Netflix series dramatizes the story of Italy’s first female lawyer and is set in Turin during the late 1800s. In the show, Lidia Poet has just been handed a defeat by the Turin Court of Appeals, which declares her admission to the bar association unlawful. Prevented from practicing law just because she’s a woman, Lidia secures a job at her brother’s law firm, helps defend criminal suspects, and prepares an appeal of the court’s ruling in her case.

Physical 100 (9 episodes, including this week’s finale)

This Korean reality series got a boost from BTS member Jungkook, who talked up the show during a recent live stream and helped turn Physical 100 into even more of an international hit than it already was. It’s currently one of the most-watched Netflix series in the world, and it’s basically a competition involving strength-related challenges … all for a cash prize.

Red Rose (8 episodes)

In this new 8-episode Netflix show, per the streamer: “A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.”

More Netflix series with short seasons to check out

These next Netflix series, meanwhile, go a little farther back and are some of the highest-profile to hit the streamer in recent months — again, sticking with this idea of shows offering a small number of episodes that can binged over a weekend, at most.

Wednesday (8 episodes): If you’re one of the few people on the planet who hasn’t tried this massive Netflix hit yet, the series is an Addams Family spinoff focused on the title character, Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of “Wednesday.” Image source: Netflix

12 more titles to watch

The rest of these short, bingeable Netflix series includes everything from foreign-language dramas to compelling docuseries, fan-favorite thrillers, and much more.