You’ll never want to cook again without this $60 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. You’re really missing out if you haven’t explored the retailer’s kitchen section and checked them out.

One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s on sale right now for $89 instead of $129, and it’s a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that’s only $32 right now for Prime members.

And let’s not forget the brilliant gadget that helps you cook meat perfectly every time. It’s a steal at $50, but today it’s down to $37.99. That’s a steal and those are all awesome additions to any kitchen, but there’s one more thing we’re going to tell you about today.

If you’re a busy person, then you know that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with prioritizing certain things when it comes to home-cooked meals. We’re talking about speed, budget, and simplicity.

We all prioritize those things sometimes. I know I certainly do most of the time. But in doing so, you often use ingredients that are… shall we say… less than ideal. In particular, spices and seasonings can really make or break a dish. And there is no question whatsoever that there’s a noticeable difference between bargain-basement seasonings and premium herbs and spices.

What you might not realize, however, is that using fresh spices from better sources doesn’t have to be a pain. That’s where the FinaMill Spice Grinder comes in.

One of the best Amazon kitchen tools

I am definitely not a professional chef. Not by any stretch of the imagination. And I’m certainly not a connoisseur of anything, really. But despite all that, I’d like to think that I’m an above-average home cook. I can follow a recipe to the T and even craft my own recipes that always end up being quite tasty. I can also definitely taste the difference between premium fresh ingredients and cheap supermarket ingredients.

If you’re in the same boat as me and you happen to be looking to spice up your dishes a little bit — pun intended, I’m afraid — there’s a new gadget on Amazon called the FinaMill and you should definitely check it out.

This great little gadget looks at first glance like it’s similar to other battery-powered spice grinders. In some ways, it is. But it features an award-winning design that makes it so easy to use fresh spices and dried herbs instead of lower-quality cheapo store brands.

The beauty is in the pod design. FinaMill comes with two pods and you can get as many more as you like. Line them up or stack them on your spice shelf and you can pop them on and off in an instant. In fact, you can even swap the pods quickly and easily with one hand.

The company sent me one to try a couple of months ago and it has already become one of a few essential kitchen tools on Amazon for me. And best of all, there’s a new bundle at Amazon that gets you the grinder and three pods for just $59.99.

That’s a $72 value since the FinaMill grinder costs $45 on its own and additional pods are $9 each!

FinaMill fast Facts

This is definitely one of the best kitchen tools on Amazon. Here are some key details to keep in mind:

FinaMill uses a patented system of interchangeable pods that each hold a dedicated spice

uses a patented system of interchangeable pods that each hold a dedicated spice Lets you quickly and easily swap pods to grind whichever herbs and spices you need for your recipe

Compact pods are stackable and save space in your spice cabinet

Changing pods couldn’t be easier — just press down on a pod to lock it in place, and press down again to release it from the FinaMill

The grinding mechanism is on the pod rather than the FinaMill itself, so there is no cross-contamination between spices

This package comes with one FinaMill and two FinaPod Express pods that can be filled with any spices you want

The FinaMill uses 3 AA batteries and has impressive battery life

