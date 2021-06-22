At $29, the wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere has never been cheaper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve just stumbled upon BGR Deals while searching for Prime Day deals, we hope you’ve found our coverage helpful so far. Now, in addition to all the super-popular products that we’ve been covering, we’re going to let you in on a little secret that our audience has known about for years. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it’s pretty much guaranteed to sell out while it’s deeply discounted for Prime Day. We often refer to it as the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere and it’s back down to the lowest price ever. This is always one of Prime Day’s most popular purchases among our audience each and every year. There are also several other models available at all-time low prices, so this is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

Now, there’s another wildly popular deal we need to tell you about.

The Depstech WF010 borescope is best described as a crazy wireless camera that lets your iPhone or Android device see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams live video feed to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand, and it’s on sale for $28.85 instead of $36 for Prime Day 2021.

As great as the WF010 is, there are three other models on sale for Prime Day that are even more capable. The Depstech WF020X is a particularly popular upgrade, and it’s on sale for $35.19. You can also can pick up the Depstech WF028 for $34.39 instead of $43 or the $50 Depstech WF028 for just $39.99, an all-time low price.

There are also two more excellent deals on models that have their own displays so you don’t need to connect them to a smartphone. Check out all of Depstech’s Prime Day deals down below and take advantage before they sell out!

DEPSTECH WF010 Borescope – $28.85

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF020X Borescope – $35.19

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH 2.0 MP HD WiFi Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera,16 inch… List Price: $43.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $10.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF025 Borescope – $34.49

Wireless Endoscope Camera, DEPSTECH 5.5mm WiFi Borescope with 2200 mAh Battery, 1080P HD Semi-R… List Price: $42.99 Price: $34.49 You Save: $8.50 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF028 Borescope – $39.99

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH DS300 Borescope – $47.99

DEPSTECH Industrial Endoscope, 5.5mm 1080P HD Digital Borescope Inspection Camera 4.3 Inch LCD… List Price: $59.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH DS500 Borescope – $99.19

DEPSTECH Dual Lens Inspection Camera, Endoscope with 5" IPS LCD Screen, 7.9 mm HD Borescope, Se… List Price: $159.99 Price: $99.19 You Save: $60.80 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

