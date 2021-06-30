Why pay $50 per bulb when Sylvania LED smart bulbs are $7.50 each at Amazon?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s honestly still pretty difficult to believe that some smart LED light bulbs like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs retail for a whopping $50 each? That’s a price some people are willing to pay. Why? Well, it’s because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space. And don’t get us wrong, we love Philips Hue bulbs as much as anyone else. We even have a bunch of Hue bulbs ourselves. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you don’t want to pay sky-high prices for light bulbs, there is another option that you should consider.

Instead of paying $50 per bulb, check out Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs while they’re on sale at Amazon within striking distance of their lowest price ever.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are back on Amazon after selling out for Prime Day — and they're $52 off! Price: $197.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should go without saying that smart LED light bulbs are awesome and versatile. But they’re also quite expensive if you buy them from the most popular brands out there. Thankfully, several big lighting companies have come out with smart lights of their own. Importantly, they often cost far less than popular options from leading smart light brands. Our favorite example right now comes from Sylvania — and Amazon has 4-packs of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs on sale at an all-time low price. In fact, clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you can get a whole 4-pack for just over half the price of a single Philips Hue bulb!

Sylvania’s excellent smart bulbs support the same 16 million colors as Philips Hue A19 bulbs and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice because they support all three major options. That includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri. They’re nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want.

You’ll find all the key details below. Also, keep in mind that Amazon’s clippable coupon on the product page might not be available for much longer. Grab a 4-pack now before it’s too late.

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Dimmable Full Color A19, Works with Alexa and Google Ho… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These are the main details surrounding this popular product:

Control this multi-color smart LED light bulb from your smartphone using the free app. Or connect it to your smart home system for limitless automation possibilities

Also supports voice control using any or all three of the most popular options — Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri

Unlike some rival LED smart bulbs, these bulbs don’t require a hub or any additional hardware to operate

Supports every color of the rainbow (and more — millions of colors plus tunable white!) and dimmable using the smart app or voice assistant

Create automations, routines, or schedule-based timers to control any or all of your smart lights

SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, 60W Dimmable Full Color A19, Works with Alexa and Google Ho… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.