Wednesday’s deals: Air fryers, $189 AirPods Pro, Philips Hue bulbs, Kasa smart plugs, more

No, Black Friday hasn’t officially begun. That being said, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday 2021 to find killer Black Friday deals. Everyone knows there are going to be serious shortages of popular products this year. That means your best bet is to take advantage of all these early Black Friday deals. This way, you won’t be disappointed on November 26 when all the best stuff is sold out!
You’ll find countless amazing deals in the Amazon Early Black Friday Deals event. Countless best-selling products are on sale and new deals appear every single day. On top of that, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale and the big Best Buy early Black Friday sale have officially begun. Some of these deals are so good, they seem like mistakes!
Wednesday’s best deals
There are so many sensational deals out there on Wednesday. But there are a few particularly impressive sales that we need to highlight.
First and foremost, the brand new Neatbot N2 robot vacuum with auto-empty station is on sale with a huge discount for Prime members only. This is a terrific new model that we just started testing, and we’re already impressed. It has powerful suction and it’s great for pet hair. Also, the self-emptying base has a very cool LED screen that shows you when it’s time to change the dust collection bag.
The Neatbot N2 is already cheaper than rivals at $500, but right now it’s down to just $349.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime. That’s an incredible deal!
Beyond that, there are some great limited-time sales on other impressive products. The super-popular Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is back in stock at the lowest price ever. Also, the brand new Ultenic K10 smart app-controlled air fryer that was just released already has a big discount. Get one for $89 instead of $129 when you use the coupon code ULTENICK10 at checkout.
Also of note, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs just hit a new all-time low price thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deal!
Other top deals today include Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging at the all-time low price of $189.99. They’ve only been out for a few weeks ago, so this is a shocking sale. Also, the newest Nest Thermostat is at an all-time low of just $99. The new and improved Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50. And iRobot’s super-popular Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is somehow just $199.99.
In addition to all that, dozens of Amazon devices are on sale at Black Friday prices, not just the Fire TV Stick 4K. You can even get a Fire TV Edition smart TV right now for just $99.99. How crazy is that?!
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- The powerful new Neatbot N2 self-emptying robot vacuum is down to $349.99 instead of $500 for Prime members
- Get a brand new Ultenic K10 smart app-controlled air fryer for $89 instead of $129 with coupon code ULTENICK10
- Save up to 30% off Household supplies from Ziploc, Mrs. Meyer’s, and more, today only
- You can also save up to 37% off Oatmeal and Snacks from Kellogg’s, Quaker, and more
- Amazon has a massive one-day sale on home essentials with a whopping 166 different deals!
-
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $189.99 even though they’re BRAND NEW!
- Plus, save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are down to an all-time low of $12 each
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews starting at $14.99
- Casper’s huge Black Friday sale has begun with 15% off Casper mattresses and 20% off bundles!
- The insanely popular Ninja FD401 multi-cooker & air fryer is down to $179.99 instead of $250
- Philips Hue early Black Friday deals are back after selling out last week!
- The best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is back in stock at the lowest price ever
- Save a whopping $41 on the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit
- The most popular Philips Hue 3-bulb kit has a rare discount
- Everyone loves the Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor, and it’s down to just $39.99 today
- Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses are up to 50% off at Amazon
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 & Sengled LED smart bulb bundle normally costs $95 — today, it’s only $39.99!
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to an all-time low price of only $99!
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $59!
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 — an all-time low
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
- Upgrade to an Insignia F30 58-inch 4K Fire TV for $349.99 instead of $580!
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- You can also save up to $3,000 on Samsung 4K smart TVs
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- EVEN MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $199.99
- You can also save $150 off the brand new Roomba j7 and j7+ — they’ve never been discounted before!
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs just hit an all-time low price of $5.72 each at Amazon
- Or, get Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $44.99 instead of $60
- The #1 best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender is down to $19.49
- Get a spring-assisted tactical folding pocket knife for just $12.15
- Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches start at just $59.95 right now
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $18.99 🚿
🎉 Best-sellers with deep discounts 🎉
- The Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to an all-time low of just $74.99 instead of $110
- Get the August Smart Lock for $128 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $179
- Save $20 on the Nest Learning Thermostat everyone goes nuts for
- The Apple MacBook Air has a nice big $100 discount
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- MyQ lets you control your garage doors with your smartphone or Alexa, now just $24.98
- Get a $30 Amazon credit with this special limited-time promotion
- The best-selling AstroAI Mini Fridge with 19,000 5-star ratings is on sale today for just $41.79 in any color
- Get the crazy borescope camera that lets you see inside anything for $45.49 instead of $70
- The #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is down to $24.97 if you hurry
- This amazing Amazon sale slashes top-rated memory foam mattresses to as little as $92.90!
- Don’t need a whole new mattress? Get this best-selling mattress topper with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $39.95
- The MASSIVE Instant Pot Black Friday sale you’ve been waiting for is here with the lowest prices of 2021!
- Amazon Basics iPhone cables are down to all-time low prices starting at $6.99
