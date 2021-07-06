We uncovered 5 secret Amazon departments filled with amazing deals

Click to Skip Ad
The most loyal Amazon shoppers out there undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find great deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time. Amazon’s site is simply too massive for anyone to find through way through all the different nooks and crannies. But there are some tried and true tricks that hardcore bargain hunters always use. These particular secrets let them score great deals that you might not be aware of. However, you probably don’t even realize that there are several “secret” Amazon departments. In these sections, you can shop to find awesome hidden sales all the time.

Now, we’re going to reveal some of our secrets. We’re also going to draw your attention to five lesser-known departments on Amazon’s site. Add these sections to your routine and you’ll find wonderfully deep discounts all the time.

A few months ago, we found an article online that covered a few “secret” departments on Amazon. In those departments, you’re able to find great lesser-known deals. The article included three such departments. They’re all great places to go if you’re on the lookout for deep discounts, but there’s much more you need to know.

But those three sections are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Amazon tips and tricks. There’s so much more to explore. Additionally, the article in question didn’t even include the two very best secret departments on Amazon’s entire site!

The BGR Deals team refuses to just idly stand by and let that fly, so we decided to rectify the situation right here and now. We’ll tell you about the three Amazon departments that were covered in that article. But before that, we’ll take a look at our two favorite secret Amazon departments that are a complete mystery to so many Amazon shoppers.

“Just for Prime” is the best Amazon trick

Anyone out there who’s a Prime subscriber is about to discover their new favorite page on Amazon’s whole site. It’s called Just for Prime and it’s packed full of deals that are… you guessed it… just for Prime members! In addition, they’re often bargains you won’t find anywhere else on the site. This is an Amazon trick that everyone needs to know.

Here are a few examples of deals that are currently available in this department:

Amazon Device Deals

This is a page that you’re definitely going to want to remember: Amazon Device Deals. If you head over to Amazon’s main deals page you’ll see a big link at the top for “Amazon devices.” Click it, and you’ll be taken to a page with plenty of Amazon devices that are discounted at the time. You probably knew that, but there’s another piece to this puzzle.

What you probably don’t realize, however, is that there are always a bunch of Amazon device deals that don’t show up on that page. We have no idea why, but you’ll need to head to this special Amazon Device Deals page instead if you want to see them all. That’s a trick every Amazon shopper should know!

Here are a few highlights available right now:

Here’s a great trick to find hidden Amazon coupons

We all know that there are plenty of deals on Amazon that involve coupons. That said, did you know there’s a huge Amazon Coupons section that showcases all the best ones? Definitely check out this Amazon trick — here are some sample deals from that section:

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is another terrific Amazon trick you can use to find great deals. It’s packed full of used and returned goods that are fixed up and cleaned up, and you can save a fortune by shopping here. Check out some sample deals that are available right now:

Amazon Outlet

The Amazon Outlet is exactly what it sounds like: a place where you’ll find tons of low-cost products across pretty much every category you can think of.

There are popular categories like “under $10” and “electronics,” plus you can always dig through thousands of overstock deals that are listed right there on the main Amazon Outlet page if you scroll down. Here are a few examples of deals you’ll find right now in the Amazon Outlet:

