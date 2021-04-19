If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The LifeStraw portable water filter is one of the most popular products on Amazon pretty much any time there’s a discount. Right now, you can pick one up for just over $13 and you’ll be ready to go now that warm summertime weather is right around the corner. The manufacturer says that by using this great portable filter, you can turn just about any water you come across outdoors into potable water that’s safe to drink. It should go without saying that the LifeStraw is a must-have for anyone who wants to be prepared when hiking or camping.

When it comes time to return to civilization, so many people out there use pitchers in their houses that work just like the LifeStraw. Fill them up with tap water and it slowly passes through a filter system before being collected in the main reservoir. But what if we told you there’s another option and you’ll never have to wait for a pitcher to filter your water again? You definitely should check out the popular new TAP Water Filter from Sawyer, which is available right now at Amazon for only $39.95.

Plenty of our readers are undoubtedly familiar with Sawyer, which is a leading brand that’s known far and wide for its water filtering products. Of all the things Sawyer makes though, this new gadget might be our favorite.

Just attach the TAP Water Filter to any threaded faucet in your home and you instantly have filtered water without having to wait for a pitcher to slowly run water through the upper chamber down into the main well. How good is this Sawyer model filter, you ask? According to the manufacturer, the TAP removes 99.99999% of all bacteria including salmonella and E. coli, 99.9999% of all protozoa like giardia, and 100% of microplastics. It doesn’t get much better than that.

This compact filter connects to just about any faucet, and there are included adapters for atypical fittings. There’s also an extension hose you can use in shallow sinks, and you can even use this great water filter outdoors. The TAP filter will fit on any standard garden hose connection outside your house, or even on the side of an RV!

Sawyer says the TAP Water Filter can filter up to 500 gallons of water per day, and it’ll last up to 10 years if you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. It’s definitely time to ditch your pitcher.

