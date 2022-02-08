Tuesday’s deals: $19 Roku, Instant Pots, $25 Blink Mini, KN95 masks made in USA, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
February is no joke when it comes to Amazon deals and other deals online across the internet. As a matter of fact, we haven’t seen prices this low since Black Friday last year!
From Super Bowl TV deals (see them right here) and Roku players starting at $18.99 to a huge Instant Pot sale with prices you won’t believe. It’s all on sale right now at amazing prices! And we’ve dug up all the hottest deals for you to check out.
Tuesday’s best deals
First things first, Apple is stealing the show today. AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a gigantic discount that drops them to just $179.99 at Amazon. On top of that, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.99 thanks to an extra discount that’s applied at checkout.
The Roku Express everyone loves is on sale for $18.99 today, which is crazy. Or, you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.98. That’s definitely the route I would take — it’s a big upgrade for just $10. Want a projector instead? Check out the Onoayo ONO1 portable projector that’s down to $184.13 instead of $560!
Moving from the living room to the kitchen, there are two sales we want to highlight. The Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer with 4 probes is down to $59.99 from $100. Cook perfect steak and fish every time with this awesome gadget! Also, there’s a massive Instant Pot sale with savings you won’t believe.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg!
Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179.99 instead of $249
- Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, AirPods 2 are $99.99, and other AirPods models are up to $100 off right now
- Hurry and you can score Apple AirTags Bluetooth trackers with a rare discount
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $50 off if you hurry
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple Watch accessories are also on sale with deep discounts
- Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t discounted at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, it has the first price drop of the season!
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Amazon has a huge sale on Blink home security cameras, including the Blink Mini for $24.99 and the Blink Indoor for $49.99 instead of $70
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each
- Best-selling KN95 masks made in the USA are somehow on sale with a huge discount
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews are half off at $19.99!
- Get the Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer with 4 probes for $59.99 instead of $100
- You won’t believe all the deals in Amazon’s massive Instant Pot sale!
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site is down to just $99.99 right now!
- There are also TONS of Super Bowl TV deals on Amazon right now — see all the best discounts right here
- Tax season is here — pick up TurboTax Deluxe for $39.99 or TurboTax Premiere for $54.99
- Amazon’s best laptop deal: Acer Spire 5 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop for just $339.99
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷
- 🚨 On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- Best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today — get queen sheets for just $19.99!
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are down to just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Score a Roku Express for $18.99 or upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.98
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack is $84.99 instead of $135
- The #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $27.99 today!
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.59 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- The most popular Instant Vortex air fryer (from the makers of Instant Pot) is down to $79.95!
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99 or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99
- The Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car is down to $19.99 instead of $50!
- Score an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Get $140 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV or the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Plus, get a FREE Echo Dot with your 4-Series TV if you add a Dot to your cart and use the promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $26.99 instead of $60
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $189.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $259.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $20 🚿
🤑 $25 in FREE MONEY from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $10 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$169.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$19.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$18.97 Price:$17.97 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price:$94.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Built in Mic Stereo Headphones in… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Car Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Trunk Organizer for St… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.96 You Save:$3.03 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$39.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$5.78 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $10 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.