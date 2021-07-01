Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s top deals: AirPods Pro in stock, $10 spring-assisted tactical knife, $39 Rok…
  2. AirPods Amazon Deals
    11:42 Deals

    AirPods are back in stock at Amazon with discounts you won’t believe
  3. Car Night Vision
    09:51 Deals

    Save $85 on the new device that adds night vision to any car
  4. Best Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon
    08:33 Deals

    I’m obsessed with this mesmerizing $20 Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikT…
  5. Kasa Smart Plugs
    08:06 Deals

    Newest Kasa smart plugs are even more compact, and they’re $6 each today at Amazon
Deals

Today’s top deals: AirPods Pro in stock, $10 spring-assisted tactical knife, $39 Roku Stick+, $100 off MacBook Air, more

July 1st, 2021 at 10:26 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We could swear Amazon’s big Prime Day sale was supposed to end last week. Yet here we are with so many incredible deals at all-time low prices. Did someone make a mistake and forget to end all those sales? Whatever the case, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the fantastic daily deals we’ve rounded up for you on Thursday.

Highlights from today’s roundup

There’s plenty more where that came from, so scroll down to see them all.

Today’s best deals

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU Spring Assisted Knife - Pocket Folding Knife - Military Style - Boy Scouts Knife - Tactical Kni… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$1.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Pocket Knife - Spring Assisted Knife - Tactical Survival Folding Knives - Best EDC Camping Hiki… List Price:$16.20 Price:$9.99 You Save:$6.21 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Multitool 13in1 - Multi-tool with Pliers Knife Can Bottle Opener Screwdriver - Survival Tool -… List Price:$15.11 Price:$11.99 ($1.36 / oz) You Save:$3.12 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.00 You Save:$8.98 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft, 1080P Car Driving Recor… List Price:$299.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$30.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam Front and Rear, Full Color Super Night Vision up to 984ft, Dual 1080P… List Price:$349.99 Price:$314.99 You Save:$35.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tribit 25W Powerful Home Speaker with LCD Time Display, Touch Sensor Control, RGB Lights Show,… List Price:$89.99 Price:$62.99 You Save:$27.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price:$399.00 Price:$319.00 You Save:$80.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.99 You Save:$99.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,199.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro TP08S Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling Smoker BBQ Grill Oven Thermomete… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:Was $130, Now $99.98 You Save:$31.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now NARWAL T10 Robot Mop Vacuum 2-in-1 with Automatic Mop Cleaning, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping,… Price:$1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information