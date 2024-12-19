Today’s deals: $250 Apple iPad 10, $25 Crest 3D Whitestrips, laptop deals, $100 off Bose SoundLink Max, more

Retailers are making one last big push ahead of the holidays, and there are so many great deals to be found. For example, Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen just hit a new all-time low price of $249.99. You can also save big on Lenovo laptops, the Bose SoundLink Max portable Bluetooth speaker, and so much more.
Then there’s an exclusive deal for BGR readers that we need to share. It saves you 58% on a must-have service called Incogni, which removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites (coupon code: XMDEAL24).
You’ll find all that and more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Thursday, December 19.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- Get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for $24.99 instead of $46
- The powerful HP Essential 17-inch laptop is $150 off at $749.99
- Don’t need all that power and want to spend way less? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop is only $288 on sale
- Bose’s SoundLink Max portable speaker is down to $299, which is a nice big $100 discount
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $249.99 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- AirTag 4-pack: $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Save $25 when you buy $200+ of eligible sports & outdoor items
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Get the #1 best-selling Magic Bullet blender for $39.88 while it’s 20% off — 60,000 people have ordered one in the past month alone
- Amazon is running a HUGE sale on gift cards that saves you up to 20% when you buy a digital or physical gift card from Chipotle, Uber, Taco Bell, Instacart, Panera, H&M, Lyft, Doordash, Lowes, Google Play, Domino’s, Fandango, Foot Locker, Razer, and so many more top brands
- Energizer AA batteries and Energizer AAA batteries are on sale with discounts up to 34% off
- The Nextmug self-heating coffee mug is on sale for $99.94, making it a #1 best-seller on Amazon
- The Beats Pill portable waterproof speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Want Beats headphones instead? Beats Solo 4 headphones are the #1 best-selling headphones on Amazon’s whole site while they’re down to just $99.99
- Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- PS5 Slim is down to $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are also on sale for $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- The stunning LG C3 OLED smart TV has a huge 20% discount
- The popular myQ smart garage door controller is down to $24.99, or upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $49 instead of $100
- Save 40% on the Oral-B iO electric toothbrush and pick one up for $59.99
- Sony Bluetooth speaker deals start at just $38 for the Sony SRSXB13 in any colorway
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.