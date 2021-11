Thursday’s deals: Hidden Phillips Hue deal, Dewalt cordless drills, BioBidet, Apple deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Early Black Friday 2021 deals are so incredible this year, we’re not sure we should keep calling them “early Black Friday 2021 deals”. These are Black Friday deals, period. There’s seriously no reason whatsoever to wait for November 26 when you can already get Black Friday prices right now on the most popular products out there. From Instant Pots and LG OLED TVs to Apple AirPods and everything in between, it’s all on sale with deep discounts right now.

The star of the show this year is definitely the massive Amazon Early Black Friday Deals sale happening right now. Thousands of best-selling products are discounted and dozens of new deals pop up every single day. If you’re not shopping that sale, you’re nuts! Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is live now too, and you’ll find a bunch of great sales in there as well.

Thursday’s best deals

Thursday’s daily deals roundup is packed with incredible sales that you need to check out. We definitely need to highlight one particularly good deal that you don’t want to miss. Yesterday, there was a big one-day sale on Philips Hue LED smart lighting products. Those deals were terrific, but they’re all over now. Well, almost all of them have ended.

It might be a mistake, but the single best-selling product in yesterday’s Philips Hue sale is still discounted today! Hurry and you’ll find a huge 26% discount on a 3-pack of 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs. This discount will likely disappear as soon as someone realizes it’s still available. That means you should definitely take advantage now while you still can.

Other highlights today include brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging at the all-time low price of $189.99. They were just released a few weeks ago, so this is a shocking sale. Also, the newest Nest Thermostat is at an all-time low of just $99. The new and improved Fire TV Stick 4K is down to the all-time low price of $24.99 instead of $50. And iRobot’s super-popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is somehow just $179.99.

On top of all that, dozens of Amazon devices are on sale at Black Friday prices, not just the Fire TV Stick 4K. For example, the $110 Echo Show 8 is all the way down to $59.99. You can even get a Fire TV Edition smart TV right now for just $99.99. How crazy is that?!

Our picks for today’s best early Black Friday deals follow below.

ONE DAY ONLY

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Free money from Amazon

All-time low prices

Best-sellers with deep discounts

Scroll through more of today’s best bargains below.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Was $129, Now $99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price: $134.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $35.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) List Price: $169.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Com… List Price: $199.00 Price: $139.00 You Save: $60.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF010 Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: RUYRT3SF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: DEP0285M Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price: $229.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $120.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-New Insignia NS-58F301NA22 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV List Price: $579.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $230.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 35% off Instant Brands Kitchen Products Price: $79.95–$249.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 22% off select LG OLED C1 TVs Price: $1,096.99–$4,996.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $39.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $16.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $39.95 Price: $36.95 You Save: $3.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Watch any video included with Prime and earn a $5 Amazon credit! Price: View This Promo Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $349.99 Price: $248.00 You Save: $101.99 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G… List Price: $29.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $14.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AstroAI Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerator… List Price: $43.99 Price: $41.79 You Save: $2.20 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

August Smart Lock, 3rd Generation – Silver List Price: $149.99 Price: $128.20 You Save: $21.79 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $50.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Save 10% or More on Select Mattress with prices from $92.90 Price: $92.90-$583.08 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Borescope Camera, Sansisco 1080P HD Digital Endoscope with 5.5 mm Probe, 4.3-Inch LCD Screen Vi… List Price: $69.99 Price: $45.49 You Save: $24.50 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.00 Price: $229.00 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean AF03 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven with Digital Screen and Nonstick Basket List Price: $79.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $5.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa Price: $35.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit List Price: $52.96 Price: $49.96 You Save: $3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

NearMoon High-Pressure 8-Inch Rainfall Shower Head List Price: $19.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa Price: $539.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HIMOON Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack,Queen Size Cooling Pillows Set of 2,Top-end Microfiber C… List Price: $32.99 Price: $24.99 ($12.50 / Count) You Save: $8.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price: $59.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling… Price: $35.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $37.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $8.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price: $69.99 Price: $38.24 You Save: $31.75 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $179.95 You Save: $20.04 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen… List Price: $99.95 Price: $79.95 You Save: $20.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price: $16.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… List Price: $54.74 Price: $39.74 ($0.79 / Count) You Save: $15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price: $38.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $14.35 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony X80J 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price: $999.99 Price: $749.99 You Save: $250.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price: $59.95 Price: $36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save: $23.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

