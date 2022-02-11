This Sony WH1000XM4 headphones deal has the best price of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did someone forget to tell Amazon that Black Friday is long gone? It certainly seems like the retailer might have forgotten. Just take a look at the incredible Sony WH1000XM4 deal on the retailer’s site right now!

As a matter of fact, it’s not just Sony’s flagship headphones that are on sale with a deep discount.

Popular headphones on sale at Amazon

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Best-selling AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods 3 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That likely won’t come as much of a surprise though. They’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now, after all. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

In fact, AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are both back down to all-time low prices right now!

But if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re on Amazon at the lowest price ever. A few colorways have a massive $100 discount right now!

Sony WH1000XM4 deal & more

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $400 or $500+. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about.

Long story short, Black Friday basically returned Sony’s globally beloved headphones.

Prices start at just $98 for the Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $200! And if you want the best of the best, you can save big on Sony’s flagship model, too. Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that normally cost $350 are down to $298 today if you hurry.

By now it should definitely go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close. But Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running a fantastic blowout sale on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

More Sony deals

There are even more great deals to be found right now. Sony WFC500 truly wireless earbuds typically sell for $100, but they’re down to $78 right now. That matches the best price we’ve seen all year long.

Then, on top of all that, there are other Sony headphones deals at Amazon with prices starting at just $28!

We have absolutely no idea how long these deals will stick around. You should definitely check out these Sony noise cancelling headphones deals before it’s too late.

Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones – $298 (reg. $350)

WHCH710N headphones – $98 (reg. $200)

WFC500 truly wireless earbuds – $78 (reg. $100)

