This powerful Roborock robot vacuum has the best auto-empty dock we’ve tried

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Rating: 4.5 Stars Roborock S7 robot vacuum is the Winner of 17 Best of CES 2021 Awards, from Business Insider, Digital Trends, Newsweek, How To Geek, and many more.

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

It might seem like robot vacuum cleaners are a dime a dozen these days. To an extent, that’s actually true. Looking for a bargain-basement robot vacuum that still gets the job done? There are plenty of options, but could any feature honestly be as good as the Roborock S7 auto empty dock?

Take the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, for example. It’s a perfectly fine entry-level model that’s on sale right now for just $115.99 at Amazon.

That’s an incredible price indeed for a well-reviewed model. But if you want one of the best robot vacuums on Amazon, you’ll need to spend a bit more than that.

There’s a world of difference between cheap vacuums and high-end models. You can enjoy so many cutting-edge features that enhance premium robot vacuums these days. One is built-in mopping, which is a must-have for many shoppers out there.

On top of that, self-emptying is the latest trend in robot vacuums. With this feature, you get a special dock that comes with your autonomous vacuum cleaner. When the robot vacuum is done cleaning up, it docks and has all the dust and dirt vacuumed out by the dock! It’s an awesome convenience feature that lets you go for months without having to touch your robot vacuum.

When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, the flagship Roborock S7 robot vacuum with auto empty dock is among the best in the business. And now, this incredibly powerful model just added self-emptying to its bag of tricks!

Roborock S7 auto empty dock is fantastic

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The hot new Roborock S7 auto empty dock feature is by far the best self-emptying dock we’ve tried. Apart from working perfectly every time, it uses bags that hold about twice the capacity of top rivals like Roomba and Ecovacs.

Of course, the Roborock S7 is a great

Overall, the S7 definitely a fantastic robot vacuum. It packs all the key features you would expect from a high-end model. Examples include LIDAR navigation, powerful 2500Pa suction, long battery life, multi-level mapping, and plenty more. But the real fun starts when you take a look at the mopping features, which are out of this world.

Plenty of robot vacuum models have built-in mopping, but the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping takes things to a whole new level. This autonomous robot scrubs at a mind-boggling 3,000 cycles per minute to clean your hard flooring like nothing else on the market.

It also has a smart feature called “VibraRise” that automatically switches back and forth between vacuuming and mopping depending on what type of surface it’s on. For example, the S7 will mop your hardwood floors and then instantly raise the mop and start vacuuming as soon as it detects carpeting or a rug.

Does the new dock work?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In our testing, the new Roborock S7 delivered on all of its promises. It’s a truly impressive next-generation robot mop with crazy new tech. And it also happens to be one of the best robot vacuum cleaners we’ve tested. Now, on top of all that, the S7 empties itself when it’s done cleaning!

The brand new Roborock Auto-Empty Dock just launched today, and it’s available immediately at Amazon. And it’s of course available in both black and white to match whichever color S7 you have. It features a sleek design and has a HUGE 3-liter dust collection bag.

There’s also a HEPA filter so you don’t have to worry about spreading around all that dust when the dock clears your vacuum. Roborock says you can go up to 8 weeks before changing the bag in the dock. Following our testing, we’d bet you can go even longer if you don’t have a pet.

The new dock is compatible with the same Roborock app that you use to interface with your vacuum. You can manually tell it to clear your S7, or you can of course set it to clear automatically after each cleaning. It truly is the last missing puzzle piece that catapults the S7 and levels it with the best flagships in the business.

If you already have a Roborock S7 robot vacuum, definitely grab a Roborock Auto-Empty Dock to go with it.

See it in action

Here’s a video that shows how the new dock works:

