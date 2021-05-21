This popular 22-in-1 screwdriver set is too good to be on sale for $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone out there who is a longtime BGR Deals reader will likely be familiar with the brand Nanch. As a matter of fact, it’s definitely not just our readers who have become increasingly familiar with this great brand over the past few years.

Nanch has essentially become synonymous with high-quality multi-piece toolsets that feature surprisingly good construction at prices that are so unbelievably low that they often seem like mistakes. This company’s screwdriver sets have helped to unclutter thousands upon thousands of our readers’ toolboxes over the years, and Nanch’s best-sellers are getting more and more popular by the day. Each and every new product that the company releases ends up finding new ways to improve upon earlier models, which is impressive since those earlier models are already so great. And there’s no question that’s the case with the new Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set. The previous model is still among the best screwdriver sets we’ve ever tested, but the updated version is somehow even better — and it’s on sale right now for just $19.99 at Amazon!

Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set features an even better design than the model it replaces, and the construction is still just as solid as it was before. The bits are made of S2 steel with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62, plus they have a special treatment that helps prevent rusting in case they get wet. And since this precision driver set works with so many different types of tiny screws, all the bits are magnetized so you don’t have to worry about dropping or losing anything.

This new H8 model is so impressive that it already has over 2,100 5-star ratings on Amazon. Despite the fact that it’s just a few months old. The refreshed handle design fits comfortably in your palm and the end swivels smoothly for effortless turning. When it comes to working with anything that has small screws like smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, and even things around your house that aren’t gadgets like cabinet handles and drawer pulls, this could very well be the only screwdriver set you’ll ever need.

The Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set is already a bargain at its full retail price of $30, but a huge 33% discount slashes your cost to just $19.99. At that price, you would have to be a crazy person to pass this up!

Here are the main takeaways:

Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 screwdriver set includes 22 magnetic screwdriver bits

Don’t worry because the bits aren’t over-magnetized, so they won’t damage small electronics

All bits are made from S2 steel alloy with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62

Special anti-rust treatment ensures that this set stays free of any rusting

Ergonomic screwdriver handle is comfortable yet durable, with a special grip surface to prevent slipping

Perfect for performing repairs on all sorts of electronics and more, such as laptops, smartphones, computers, watches, eyeglasses, toys, video game consoles, and more

2-year warranty

