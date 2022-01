This foldable camera drone deal slashes a popular model to just $46

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case with so many trendy products, demand really died down. After a while, it seemed like people were pretty much droned out. Well, everyone apparently remembered how awesome drones are at the same time. Thousands upon thousands of our readers have ordered new quadcopters from Amazon over the past month. And now, there’s an awesome top-rated model you need to check out. It’s the best foldable camera drone deal on Amazon, slashing a popular model to just $45.59!

Best foldable camera drone deals

We’ve been covering so many awesome drone deals we’ve dug up lately. Congrats if you’ve taken advantage of any of them. If you’re still on the lookout for good ones, however, hen you need to check out two killer deals right now on Amazon. The first one slashes the super-popular AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Camera Drone to $45.59 for Prime subscibers. Then, if you want an upgrade, the second deal drops the Drocon Ninja Foldable 1080p Camera Drone to $56.52!

With an MSRP of just $80, the AVIALOGIC Q10 drone truly is a terrific bargain any day of the week. It offers all the key features you might want. Examples include a compact foldable design, a crystal-clear 720p camera that streams like to your smartphone, impressive flight time, rolling and flipping tricks, and even an altitude-hold mode that keeps the drone hovering in place without any user intervention.

It’s true that this hot new drone is a solid deal at its full retail price. But you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find a double discount that slashes your cost to just $45.59.

Or, there’s another great option if you want an upgrade. The Drocon Ninja has similar specs, but it’s got a better 1080p camera and a few more extras. If that’s your choice, you’ll save almost as much money because the Ninja also has a deep discount!

Drones like these often sell for $100 or even more, so you’re definitely getting a fantastic deal with either model.

Foldable camera drone fast facts

Here are the key takeaways you should keep in mind when considering these popular drones:

The 720p or 1080p wide-angle camera captures sharp high-resolution photos and videos

A 120° wide-angle lens has the perfect field of view

Optional real-time FPV video transmission lets you stream live video to your smartphone as you soar through the skies

Features include altitude hold, headless mode, one-key return, trajectory flight, and so much more

Also includes advanced features like 3D flips, gravity control, and three different speed modes

Foldable design makes it compact and easy to transport

Includes a remote controller, or fly with your smartphone

