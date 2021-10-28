This brilliant Amazon find helps me more than any other sleep aid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We know the drill all too well. You go to sleep under a blanket because you’re chilly when you first lie down. Then, you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled by your feet. Or perhaps you crank up the climate control so you’re more comfortable in bed at night while you sleep. But why should you heat or cool your whole house while everyone’s asleep in their bedrooms? In either case, there’s a much smarter way to control your temperature at night while you sleep. Don’t change your AC settings or shift your blankets around all night. Why not? Because you can actually control the temperature of your bed instead, using one of the best sleep aid products of 2021.

The OOLER Sleep System is a surprisingly comfortable mattress topper pad that has a network of tubes inside. The pad connects to either one or two machines that sit on the floor next to your bed. Those units are filled with water that you can heat or cool to very precise temperatures. Then, the water is pumped through the tubes in the mattress topper. As a result, OOLER controls the temperature of your sleep surface. It raises or lowers it all night long while you sleep.

This is a brilliant solution and it has been working quite well for me lately. It’s finally back in stock at Amazon in several different sizes, but some models are already selling out.

ChiliSleep OOLER Sleep System – Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad Price: $799.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

One of the best sleep aid products of 2021

Like so many other people reading this right now, I have trouble sleeping at night. You probably feel so alone when it’s 3:00 AM and you’ve been lying awake for hours on end. But millions upon millions of other people out there have sleep problems of their own.

It doesn’t matter whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. The real problem is that there are so many different things that can cause difficulty sleeping. Many of us suffer from stress, anxiety, or even medical issues like insomnia. But for countless other people out there, the problem is often environmental. Sometimes sounds in and around your home might wake you up and all you need is a good pair of earplugs. Or perhaps it’s an issue of comfort in your bed, in which case you should consider better pillows and perhaps even a mattress topper.

Temperature control is actually one of the most common reasons people wake up in the middle of the night. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try the OOLER Sleep System when Chilisleep reached out to see if we wanted to check out one of its best new sleep aid products.

With the OOLER, the main thing is playing with it a lot when you first get it. This way, you can figure out the best temperature path to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Thanks to the accompanying app, you can configure OOLER to adjust the water temperature as much and as often as you want.

Temperature control that keeps you sound asleep

Most people set it so that it warms up their bed at first. That way, it’s nice and toasty when they go to sleep. Then, they cool it down over the course of the night to prevent overheating and keep them nice and comfy. I’m still fine-tuning things myself. But I can already notice a huge difference in the quality of sleep I’ve been getting.

My only real complaint so far is that the mattress pad tends to shift and bunch a bit as you roll around in your sleep. That said, I’ve been tossing and turning much less than I used to now that I’ve started using the OOLER. Also, I think things will improve even more as I continue to adjust the temperature settings.

OOLER’s Sleep System is now available on Amazon, and it’s a new version that launched recently with a whole bunch of improvements. Pricing starts at $799 for the queen-size system with one zone for one person, which OOLER calls a ME setup. The WE setup with two zones for two people doubles the price.

It’s worth every penny and more if it works for you since sleep is so crucial to your general quality of life. It even has a big impact on your overall health. The only thing we’ll add is that inventory is already low for several different sizes. If you don’t hurry up, there’s a good chance the size you need will sell out. Don’t miss out on your chance to score one of the best sleep aid products of 2021!

OOLER fast facts

If you want one of the best sleep aid products, the OOLER Sleep System is definitely worth a try. It’s not cheap, but it’s one of the best sleep aid products we’ve come across. It also has the potential to change your life in so many ways. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Improve the quality of your sleep by precisely controlling the temperature of your sleep surface

App control for easy scheduling or on-the-fly adjustments

Heat up your bed before you go to sleep at night so it’s nice and toasty when you go to sleep

Keep it warm or cool things down over the course of the night to prevent overheating

The water-based system and smart app make it easy to fine-tune your bed to the perfect temperatures

Precise temperature adjustments from 55° F all the way up to 115° F

Choose a ME setup for one person or WE for dual-zone controls

The quiet control unit averages 45 decibels at a distance of 3 feet

