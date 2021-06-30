This $18 Amazon find is 20x better than anything else at helping you sleep, study says

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You are not alone. That is the single most important thing to remember if you’re reading this right now and you have been dealing with sleep problems. Issues ranging from difficulty staying asleep to full-blown insomnia affect countless people out there. The sleep aids market is expected to soar to more than $110 billion annually by 2025. Of course, the reason for that is not exactly a mystery: Lots and lots of people need sleep aids.

It’s absolutely vital to get high-quality, restful sleep each night, and yet it’s something that so many people struggle with. When a company or product claims to have a simple solution to help you sleep, it’s only natural that people will jump at the chance to try it out.

Before you resort to sleeping pills or expensive sleep aids, there’s something else that everyone out there should consider trying. And a recent study from Sweden said that this one simple thing is 20 times more likely than anything else on the market to help you beat insomnia. The study is talking about weighted blankets, and Amazon has a few best-sellers in stock right now with discounts.

The best sleep aid

I happen to be one of the many millions upon millions of people who struggle with sleep problems all the time. Whether you have occasional difficulty falling asleep or full-blown insomnia that makes you feel completely helpless, you obviously know that your life would be better if you got more sleep and higher quality sleep. Studies have shown that sleep impacts everything from energy levels to overall health. That means a full night of restful sleep is crucial in so many ways. That’s right, a lack of sleep actually has the potential to cause serious health problems.

Are you finally ready to do something about it? Well, we may have just the thing to help.

There are countless studies out there that look to shed light on potential cures for insomnia, but one recent study really caught our interest. It’s a peer-reviewed study that was published by researchers from Sweden in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. While it’s certainly an intriguing read from start to finish, plenty of you would likely prefer to skip to the important part. Here’s the key takeaway: The researchers found that a simple weighted blanket is 20 times more likely to cure a person’s sleepless nights than any other sleep aid that was tested.

Why you need a weighted blanket

Weighted blankets have been popular for so long, and now you know why. Not only do they work, but they’re so much better than anything else on the market right now when it comes to helping people sleep. Looking to find out for yourself just how helpful a high-quality weighted blanket can be? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Three of Amazon’s best-selling and highest-rated weighted blankets can be found below, including the beloved YnM Weighted Blanket that comes in 14 different size and weight combinations and has more than 31,000 5-star reviews. Grab one today and you’ll find a huge discount right now that cuts it to the lowest price of 2021. There’s also a big price cut on the RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket, and there are more deals on blankets from other brands with prices starting at just $18!

Check out five of our favorite options down below.

