The game-changing cordless robot that cleans your pool is $600 off, but it’s almost sold out

No matter what your stance is on climate change, it’s hard to argue that the climate isn’t… you know… changing. Where I live in Northern New Jersey, the weather passed 90 degrees back in May this year. That’s crazy and it’s nothing like the weather when I was growing up. I’m not here to start a debate, though. I’m just saying that summer weather arrived early across much of the country this year. On the plus side, that means pool season is starting early!

Can’t wait to open up your pool for the season? Cringing at the thought of having to start cleaning your pool regularly again? Well, you’re definitely not alone. Having a pool in your backyard is amazing! Having to worry about cleaning it constantly is not. This year, we’ll introduce you to a pair of amazing little devices that will completely change your pool routine. We’re talking about the Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner and the Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner, both of which are on sale right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Pool cleaning robots have been popular for quite a long time. That’s because they help eliminate some of the most annoying parts of pool maintenance. As great as they are, however, they often come with little issues of their own. Sometimes they get stuck, sometimes the hoses come off, sometimes they flip and can’t right themselves, and sometimes they just get clogged. If you love the concept but can’t stand all the annoying little problems that pop up, we have an awesome solution.

No, we’re not going to suggest that you go back to a manual pool vacuum to clean your pool and we’re definitely not going to tell you to break out your old scrubbing brush. Instead, you should definitely check out one of Paxcess’s awesome cordless pool cleaning robots!

The Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner is a particularly powerful product for any pool owner. We were recently sent a model to test and we have to say… cleaning your pool any other way will seem crazy after you give this awesome robotic pool cleaner a shot. It’s completely cordless and there’s no hose or anything else to worry about, and it has a large 8,600 mAh battery that runs for 90 minutes per charge. It’s a powerful robot pool cleaner that scrubs all the filth off of your pool floor.

Did we say “pool floor?” This awesome robot can also climb the walls of your pool, so every square inch is covered!

The Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner is fantastic, but it’s also a pricey proposition. As you can see right here, it retails for $1,400. Of course, it’s worth every penny at that price since you’re going to love it so much. But just because it’s worth $1,400 doesn’t mean you should pay $1,400.

There’s another seller on Amazon that’s offering it for just $799.99 after a discount and an extra coupon you can clip. That’s an amazing price and a huge discount, but it’s also about to sell out. There were fewer than a dozen left in stock at the time of this writing.

If you love the idea of this awesome pool cleaning gadget but $799.99 is still way outside your budget, there’s another option you should definitely consider instead. The Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner is nearly as impressive as the flagship 8600 model, but it’s priced at just $360. And thanks to a deep discount, it’s only $279.99 today! That’s an absolute steal, but the deal might end as soon as later today so you’ll need to hurry.

Whichever Paxcess robot you end up going with, it’s going to be a game-changer for you this summer. Don’t miss out!

Paxcess Cordless 8600 Robot Pool Cleaner

PAXCESS Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner - Wall-Climbing Fuction with Smart Route Plan, Automatic…

Paxcess Cordless 5000 Robot Pool Cleaner

PAXCESS Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner, Robotic Pool Cleaner with 5000mAh Rechargeable Battery…

