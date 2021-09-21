The Galanz ToastWave is the Instant Pot of air fryers – save $195 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why do people love Instant Pots so much? Sure they’re well-made and reliable, and that’s a big part of it. But popular models like the Instant Pot Duo Plus (which is on sale with a $15 discount) is so great because it’s a multicooker. That means it’s a single device that does the duty of multiple different traditional kitchen appliances. In the case of the Duo Plus, it’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more. Wouldn’t it be great if all your kitchen appliances could handle multiple tasks like that? Now, we’re going to introduce you to an awesome new air fryer on Amazon that will be a game-changer in your kitchen. It’s called the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven and it truly is the Instant Pot of air fryers!

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $499.99 Price: $305.75 You Save: $194.24 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best new air fryer on Amazon

Air fryers are awesome because they let you cook up crispy food without all that oil. Instead of deep-frying with oil, air fryers use circulating air to crisp up your food. There are tons of great models out there since air fryers are so popular right now. One good example is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s so cool that it can connect to your smartphone or use voice commands. It’s also on sale right now at a new all-time low price of $69 instead of $129. That’s a crazy deal!

Before you snag that model, however, there’s another great option you definitely need to check out.

The Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven is easily one of the most impressive air fryers we’ve ever tested. But it’s also so much more than just an air fryer. Like the Instant Pots that everyone loves so much, the ToastWave is actually multiple devices in one. In addition to being a fantastic air fryer, it’s also a microwave, a toaster oven, and a true convection oven. Imagine replacing all those appliances with a single high-quality unit. Now, you can stop imagining and make it a reality.

We’ve been testing the Galanz ToastWave for the past week. And we can definitely say it delivers on all fronts. It’s pretty crazy to have a single device that’s as good at air frying as it is at popping your microwavable popcorn. Then you can switch things up and toast bread, or cook a whole chicken in the convection oven. It features 1000W of power, 1.2 cu. ft. of space, and a sleek design that looks amazing in any kitchen.

If there’s one complaint people might have when it comes to the Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven, it’s the price tag. Having all those appliances in one unit is great, but the luxury doesn’t come cheap. At $500, the ToastWave is definitely out of reach for many people. If you hurry over to Amazon right now though, you’ll find it on sale for just $305.75. That’s a massive $195 discount, and we doubt it’ll last long. If you want the best new air fryer on Amazon, this is your chance to get it!

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $499.99 Price: $305.75 You Save: $194.24 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Galanz ToastWave fast facts

The Galanz ToastWave air fryer oven is one of the most versatile air fryers ever made

TotalFry 360 technology ensures food comes out crispy with little to no oil needed

Perfect for crunchy fried favorites like chicken, shrimp, wings, and French fries

An easy-to-clean air frying kit gives your food more frying surface area and better air circulation than traditional air fryers

But the ToastWave is so much more than just an air fryer oven — it’s a multi-use cooking tool with four different modes

In addition to the air frying mode, the Galanz ToastWave is also a microwave, convection oven, and toaster oven!

True convection oven circulates throughout the interior as your food spins 360 degrees on the nonstick turntable

Sensor cook and sensor reheat modes utilize built-in heat and humidity sensors to ensure your food is never overdone

Replace four different devices with one sleek 100W multicooker

1.2 cu. ft. capacity

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $499.99 Price: $305.75 You Save: $194.24 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.