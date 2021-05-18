The gadget that helps you cook perfect steak is $33 at Amazon, a new all-time low

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m really not trying to brag or anything, but I get compliments on my steaks and hamburgers literally every time I serve them. Seriously… every single time. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Everyone tells me they can’t get enough.

I’m not trying to boast and I’m definitely no professional chef — not even close. In fact, I wouldn’t even call myself an amateur chef and I’m not particularly fond of cooking half the time, so it has nothing to do with enthusiasm. I just know a simple trick that takes all the guesswork out of cooking meats and fish to the perfect temperature every single time, without fail. The key is finding the right tool for the job, and all you need is one low-cost device that’s available right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

If I’m not a whiz in the kitchen, how do I cook my dishes perfectly every single time? Well, I just found a little gadget that makes it almost impossible to cook anything but perfect steak and other meats. It’s called the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and it’s heaven-sent.

You just pop it in your food before you put it on the grill or in the oven and it stays in the entire time you cook. The gadget connects wirelessly to your smartphone and relays internal temperature readings in real-time. Then your phone alerts you when it reaches the target temp so you can stop cooking. How brilliant is that?!

There are several similar products out there, but this one is particularly popular for a few reasons. Apart from the long-range connectivity that works at a distance of up to 500 feet and other nifty features, it costs much less than most rivals thanks to a retail price of just $50. And for a limited time, Amazon is offering a rare double discount that slashes the price all the way down to just $33.24. You’ll receive the ThermoPro TP25H2 itself along with two temperature sensors that run into your grill or onto your pan if you’re cooking on a stovetop. At that low price, you really can’t go wrong!

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price: $34.99 Price: $33.24 You Save: $1.75 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a smart design combine to allow the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer to connect to your smartphone at a distance of up to 500 feet away

Never miss an alert whether you’re standing next to your grill or you’re on the other side of the house

The free ThermoPro app is easy to use for beginners or for seasoned professionals

Just set a custom target temperature, use a preset USDA temperature, or configure a timer, and the app does the rest

You can also monitor your food’s internal temperature in real-time in the app

Get alerts when your food reaches the target temperature or set a re-temp alarm to ensure you remove your food from the heat at the exact right time

ThermoPro’s probes have an operating temperature range of 15.8℉ to 572℉ and are accurate to within 1.8°F

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 8 months between charges

