The Dreametech lineup of vacuums and mops handles your messes

Don’t even think about bringing out your old mop and bucket or broom and dustpan. Those are from a long-ago era and can help you clean up minimal spills. But when it comes to serious messes or cleaning your whole home, utilizing devices like the Dreamtech vacuums and mops is much more efficient.

Dreametech has a highly respected array of both robot and controllable vacuums and mops to take care of your daily upkeep. Ideal for areas all over your home, these can tackle spills, dust, and debris while keeping your floors and rugs looking as clean as ever. Nobody likes having to constantly be cleaning up. With the Dreametech vacuums and mops, it takes almost no time and you don’t even have to lift a finger to do some of the cleaning.

With superior cleaning abilities, Dreametech has quality offerings to get your floors spotless. Here are a few of the highlights in the deep product lineup.

Dreametech vacuums and mops that clean themselves

If you want to be able to clean your floors and then not have to clean the machine afterward, the Dreametech W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop is a great choice. This is a product that cleans, mops, and cleans mops. It is packed with two rotating mop pads to first clean your floors. They apply 10N of pressure to the pads that spin 180 times per minute. That ensures stains are scrubbed away. The dual rotary mops are pressed closely to the floor to easily clean up lint, dust, stains, and more.

When it comes to vacuuming, this possesses 4,000Pa max suction capabilities with a 7.56″ brush. There are four different levels of suction that can also be adjusted, depending on just how dirty your floor is. You can choose a vacuum, vacuum and mop, or mop mode. After the mopping is done and it is back in its cleaning tray, the pads are sprayed and they spin to get rid of any dirt stuck in there. Once the nozzle at the bottom of the dock deposits the dirty water, the heating begins to dry and keep the mop clean. This mitigates mold and bad odors from building on your device.

The Dreametech W10 shifts modes when it confronts a carpet, so it doesn’t mop over it. Feature LiDAR navigation and personalized map operation, you can use the Dreametech vacuums and mops app to set the most efficient cleaning paths for your home. This also overcomes 0.79″ obstacles with ease. You can snag one for only $1,089.

No need to empty the vacuum

Keep your hands clean for 45 days with the DreameBot D10 Plus. You can fully automate your cleaning with this. There isn’t any need to empty out the 2.5L bag that’s included with this for around 45 days. The vacuum empties its own contents, making your life simpler. That means only eight times a year at maximum you’ll have to empty it out.

There isn’t fine dust floating into the air from shaking out a bag, thanks to Dual Boost technology that effectively collects it. This features an anti-tangle, main brush roller design that handles hair and plenty more. Also, this has powerful 4,000Pa suction to get stubborn messes. It features a 145mL water tank for mopping purposes and you can choose your water usage on the mobile app.

Also on the app, you customize your cleaning with maps you create. Then, the LiDAR navigation can take only eight minutes to efficiently figure out the best way to clean. This also allows for voice controls, so you can talk to your device to give it directions. Get it today for just $499.99.

Take cleaning into your own hands

For those that do want to have a handle on the cleaning in their home, there’s the Dreametech H11 Wet and Dry Vacuum. This will clean up wet and dry messes at the same time. It will simultaneously vacuum, mop, and brush the floor 560 times per minute. This also has a max mode that can get ingrained dirt out of your floors. Thanks to an advanced Water Separation System, it keeps clean water away from dirty water in the machine.

You can active self-cleaning with the push of a button. This cleans the roller brush and tube, keeping the debris out of other parts of the machine and off the floor. It has a 900mL water tank that covers 1,722 sq. ft. on its lowest water flow mode. The large battery also lasts for up to 30 minutes on low suction.

Intelligent voice prompts are available to provide guidance to your machine. The LED screen provides you with notifications about the machine’s operations. There is also noise-reducing technology that keeps the noise as low as 76dBA. It’s easy to store and will only cost you $359.99 today.

These are just a few of the terrific Dreametech vacuums and mops that you can find. Keep your floors and carpets clean and your home ready for company with the help of Dreametech.