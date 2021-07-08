The $24 Amazon find from this mega-viral TikTok is blowing people’s minds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is truly an endless goldmine. And there are so many reasons that’s the case. Yes, of course, it’s plenty of fun to get lost for hours and hours while you’re checking out all the latest viral content on TikTok. Some of these videos have incredible production value. Heck, even the low-budget content is still a blast to watch. People are so creative with their TikToks these days! Some people dive in for untold hours to swim through the endless ocean of bite-sized content on TikTok.

Sure, it’s fun to just waste time and see what your friends are up to on TikTok. But aside from that, the platform is also quite useful for another reason: It helps you discover awesome new products like the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit.

BGR Deals readers are going absolutely bonkers over this awesome little gadget. We first saw it when a TikToker named Rachel Meaders showed off in a viral video a few months ago. Tons of different TikTokers have been showing off this cool Amazon find since then. But Meaders’s video was definitely one of the ones that went mega-viral and she introduced this awesome product to countless people as a result.

It’s called the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit and it really is one of the coolest and most useful devices we’ve come across in a very long time.

“If you’ve never seen liquid plastic bond two things together in just four seconds then your mind is about to be blown,” Meaders boasted in her TikTok, which has been viewed millions of times. “It can fix and repair almost anything that normal glue cannot keep up with. This stuff is crazy.”

The Bondic kit is a little pen tool that’s actually a 2-in-1 combo device. First, it dispenses Bondic liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof and is so much stronger than most glues. Then there’s a little UV light at the end that hardens the liquid plastic when you shine the light at it. If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying it, this awesome Bondic kit can fix just about anything!

Here’s Meaders’s TikTok so you can see it in action:

The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit is a fantastic find and it costs about $24 at Amazon. There’s also a Bondic Pro kit for just $10 more thanks to a new lower retail price. Definitely check it out!

Here are the key takeaways to remember:

Bondic isn’t glue — it’s a non-toxic, heat-resistance liquid plastic

Dries completely clear and can you can sand or paint it

It’s also 100% waterproof when fully cured since it’s real plastic

Makes repairs quick and easy: Just apply liquid Bondic and use the included UV light on the cap to cure the liquid

It hardens in seconds and forms a permanent bond

It’s not glue and it doesn’t harden until you apply the UV light, so there are no accidents and no mess to clean up

Works on plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather , and so much more

, and so much more Fix smartphone chargers, glasses, toys, jewelry, high heels, and more — the possibilities are endless!

The starter kit includes a handheld applicator, LED UV light, and a 4-gram tube of liquid Bondic

