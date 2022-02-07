Super Bowl TV deals 2022: All the best deals this week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl LVI is obviously the biggest game of 2022. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Super Bowl TV deals in 2022 would be the most impressive TV deals of the year so far.

Apart from Black Friday each year, Super Bowl is the best time to buy a new TV. As a matter of fact, television deals for this year’s Super Bowl are just as good as anything we saw back on Black Friday last year. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on all the best TVs from all the hottest brands.

Believe it or not, prices start at just $99.99! That small sum gets you the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site. It might not have a gigantic screen, but it’s perfect for any kitchen or guest room.

Looking for something bigger? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up all the best TV deals for the big game right here.

Super Bowl TV deals 2022

Super Bowl TV deals in 2022 aren’t just about getting the biggest TVs. These deals help you get the best TVs.

To start things off, you can get the LG OLED C1 TV that BGR named one of the best TVs of 2022 at the lowest price ever! The 65-inch model is the best-selling version of this TV, and it normally retails for $2,500. Right now, you can snag one for just $1,796.99. That’s a massive $703 discount!

If you want a bigger version, the 77-inch model is $900 off today. That’s also an all-time low price. And the smaller 55-inch LG OLED C1 is down to $1,296.99, a $203 discount.

You’ll also find great deals on Samsung TVs, like up to $352 off the super-popular Samsung Q60A 4K smart TV. Of course, Sony TVs are on sale as well. That includes entry-level models and stunning top-sellers like the Sony X90J Bravia TV.

Check out all the best Samsung TV deals

Or, see all the best Sony TV deals here

Best cheap TV deals for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is indeed a terrific time to buy a new top-of-the-line TV. However, not everyone wants to spend a fortune on a new TV.

Good news: There are tons of impressive entry-level and mid-range TVs on sale, too!

As we mentioned earlier, the #1 best-selling TV on Amazon is down to just $99.99 right now. It’s the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV, and it normally sells for $170.

As a matter of fact, take a look at all the best-selling TVs on Amazon right now. Every single one is a smart TV that’s already affordable, but is on sale now with an extra discount. These are some of the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2022!

Most of them are Fire TV or Roku models, of course. Here are some of the top deals right now:

Of note, those two 4-Series Amazon TV deals also include a free Echo Dot in addition to the discounts. Just add an Echo Dot 3rd Gen to your cart and use the coupon code FTVDOT22 at checkout.

Best streaming media player deals

Image source: Amazon/BGR

If you’re all set when it comes to TVs, don’t worry. There are still some awesome Super Bowl LVI deals that you can take advantage of.

Every single best-selling streaming media player out there is on sale right now. That includes the Fire TV Stick 4K with the same massive discount it had on Black Friday. Why pay $50 when you can get one now for $29.99?

The Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for just $19.99 if you don’t care about 4K and HDR support. Or, if you want it all, the $120 Fire TV Cube is on sale for $69.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K with a built-in Echo Dot, and it’s down to its best price ever.

And let’s not forget that the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $44.99 right now. That’s a new all-time low price!

If you’d rather get a Roku, there are plenty of deals for you in that department.

The newest Roku Express is on sale for just $18.99 and the Roku Express 4K+ is $29. Don’t get that model though, because the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is only $0.98 more!

Last but certainly not least, the newest Apple TV 4K is on sale starting at $159.99 thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon.

