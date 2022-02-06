How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.

Boosting the internet speeds on your computer or video game console is much easier and less expensive than you thought. If you’re sick of slow internet speeds and “buffering” on your gear, there’s a simple setup that will almost certainly be a game-changer for you. Best of all, it takes about 5 seconds to set up and you can use it with any setup that you already have in your home.

It’s called the TP-Link AV1000 Gigabit Powerline Internet Kit, and it speeds up your internet without making you pay more for faster internet service.

Best powerline adapter on Amazon

Buffering and slow internet speeds are nightmares when you’re trying to watch a video or stream a game. It’s so unbelievably annoying, but it happens all the time. What you might not realize though, is that there’s an easy way for most people to fix this problem.

There are so many instances when it’s your Wi-Fi connection that is the main source of the issue — not your computer or even your internet provider. Sometimes there’s interference, or if you live in a big household it could simply be a matter of congestion.

It could also be an issue with range, and you can get away with a cheap fix by picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. The best-selling TP-Link range extender on Amazon is on sale right now for just $19.99, or you can go all-out with one of TP-Link’s fastest Wi-Fi-range extenders for $69.99 thanks to a new discount.

But if you want the best possible fix with the fastest and most reliable connection, you need to ditch wireless altogether on your device and switch to a wired internet connection.

Of course, no one wants to spend hundreds of dollars installing Ethernet, and we would never suggest that. Why bother when you can instantly transform any regular old power outlet into an Ethernet port in about 2 seconds?

Here’s how it works

Image source: issaronow/Adobe

Definitely check out the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit at Amazon. It really couldn’t be any simpler to make your computer feel twice as fast.

Just plug one box into a power outlet near your router and the other box into an outlet near your TV or computer. Connect to each box separately using a regular old Ethernet cable, and presto! You’ve got yourself a gigabit Ethernet connection that you just installed yourself in seconds.

What’s more, this awesome top-rated powerline adapter kit only costs $47.99 at Amazon. That’s so much less than comparable models!

A lot of people wonder what they should do if they want to connect more than one device. Well, we have good news: it couldn’t possibly be any simpler. All you need to do is pick up as many additional powerline adapters as you want, and there are plenty in stock at Amazon. What’s more, you can get TP-Link AV1000 add-on units for just $29.99 each right now while they’re on sale.

If you’ve been frustrated by slow or inconsistent Wi-Fi speeds, this is how you can speed up your service without paying more.

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Kit fast facts

We’ve tested several different models and the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit is the best option we’ve come across. It’s also a best-selling powerline adapter on Amazon. Everyone knows how reliable the TP-Link brand is, so you know you’re getting incredible bang for your buck.

Here are some more key takeaways:

Installs in seconds and supports high-speed data transfer rates up to 1,000 Mbps

Works with desktop computers, laptops, printers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming dongles, video game consoles, and more

Provides a secure wired connection with optional encryption

Automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85% with TP-Link’s special power-saving mode

Add additional Ethernet ports anywhere in your home by purchasing additional powerline internet adapters

