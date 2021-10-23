Stunning outdoor TVs up to $500 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for the best outdoor TV deals around ahead of Black Friday, look no further than Amazon. You’ve undoubtedly done your research at this point. So you know that Furrion is one of the best brands out there when it comes to outdoor TVs. Furrion’s Aurora lineup is wonderfully bright, and they’re of course all weatherproof for outdoor mounting.

Now, you have a chance to see what all the fuss is about and save some money in the process. That’s because Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TVs and Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TVs are on sale with deep discounts at Amazon. This big sale only lasts until the end of the day on August 8th, however, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save.

It doesn’t matter if you check Amazon, other retailers, or dedicated television review sites. When you do, you’ll see that Furrion outdoor TV reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Of that, there is no question. But it wasn’t until Furrion sent me one that I truly appreciated how impressive these outdoor TVs really are. And now that Amazon is running these great outdoor TV deals, you can appreciate them too.

The company’s Aurora televisions are all characterized by a few important things. First and foremost, Furrion outdoor TVs have high-quality display panels with dazzling brightness. An average TV like the one you have in your living room generally has a brightness rating of between 250 and 300 nits.

Meanwhile, Furrion’s outdoor televisions are rated at between 350 and 700 nits, depending on the model you choose. Then, on top of that, Furrion Aurora TVs have a special anti-glare coating and automatic brightness control. That way, the screen is clear and bright as lighting conditions change throughout the day.

Long story short, these stunning televisions offer the ideal outdoor viewing experience.

I have a sunroom in the back of my home with big windows that face south. I put a TV back there when I first moved in, but it was impossible to watch during the day. The glare is a nightmare to deal with for pretty much the entire day until the sun sets each evening.

I decided to give up and move that TV to the basement. To be frank, it hadn’t even dawned on me to try an outdoor TV until Furrion reached out. Within minutes of setting up the Partial Sun Outdoor TV the company sent, I knew what all the fuss was about. Despite being hit with direct sunlight for much of the day, this TV is clear and bright.

This should go without saying, but Furrion TVs are weatherproof. They are IP54-rated for resistance against rain, snow, UV rays, dirt, humidity, and even salt. I wouldn’t recommend mounting one with no covering at all, but you could if you wanted to. Generally, people position these TVs under an awning or roof of some kind. Or, if you have a bright sunroom like I do, Furrion Aurora TVs are perfect. TV deals

Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TVs and Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TVs are fantastic. If you have the need for an outdoor TV, you should definitely add Furrion to your shortlist. In fact, you might want to just skip the suspense and pick up a Furrion model with these TV deals now.

The Aurora series is split up into two different categories, including Full Shade and Partial Sun. If you plan to install your outdoor TV in a spot that never sees any direct sunlight, you want one of the Full Shade models listed here.

The best outdoor TV deals of the season also extend to Furrion’s Partial Sun lineup. These ultra-bright TVs have stunning picture quality that’s still visible in partial sunlight.

