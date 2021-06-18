5 smart thermostats starting at just $68 that all use Amazon Alexa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to controlling the HVAC systems in my home, I have a Nest Learning Thermostat and I absolutely love it. It’s sleek, it’s smart, and it definitely helps me save money on my energy bills. It’s also so awesome to be able to control the temperature in my home with my iPhone or even with simple voice commands thanks to integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That said, the Nest Learning Thermostat is pretty pricey at $250, and it’s still a little too expensive for some budgets even while it’s discounted at Amazon. Sure, it’ll pay for itself over time since you’ll save a bunch of money on your energy bills if you take advantage of all the smart features. But the less money you spend on a smart thermostat, the less time it takes to recoup your investment.

While it’s definitely true that I love my Nest, I might have made a different choice if I was in the market for a new smart thermostat now instead of 5+ years ago. Any decent model will pay for itself over time, as I mentioned, but why not spend less upfront so you make your money back as fast as possible? Amazon has some fantastic new options like the Vine TJ-225 Smart Thermostat, which costs just $68. Here, we’ll tell you about this slick model and give you a few more options that all cost way less than you might think.

Vine’s sleek smart thermostat has so many great features at such an affordable price. It might not have the “Learning” mode that made Nest famous, but not everyone uses it anyway. That’s especially true for people who now work from home because of the pandemic. Since you’re almost always around, you always want the temperature in your home to be comfortable instead of giving your HVAC system a rest during the day when no one is home.

The Vine TJ-225 Smart Thermostat features packs of smart features into a nice modern design. You can set up flexible schedules and then change things on the fly from anywhere using the Vine app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. And best of all, you can control your thermostat with your voice using simple Alexa or Google Assistant commands. All that for just $68!

If this particular model isn’t to your liking but you still want a smart thermostat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we’ve rounded up four more good options that you can check out below. Our favorite is probably the stunning GLAS Smart Thermostat with a see-through OLED touchscreen display. How cool is that?! This stunning model retails for $249, but it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $132. That’s a huge 47% discount, so it’s a great time to pick one up.

