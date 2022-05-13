5 smart thermostats with Alexa that cost under $150

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to controlling the HVAC systems in my home, I needed a smart thermostat with Alexa. That’s part of the reason I got a Nest Learning Thermostat. And I absolutely love it.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is sleek, it’s smart, and it definitely helps me save money on my energy bills. It’s also so awesome to be able to control the temperature in my home with my iPhone or even with simple voice commands. Thanks to the integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it’ll work with any smart home system.

That said, the Nest Learning Thermostat is pretty pricey at $250, and it’s still a little too expensive for some budgets even while it’s discounted at Amazon. Sure, it’ll pay for itself over time in savings on your energy bills thanks to all the smart features. But the less money you spend on a smart thermostat with Alexa, the less time it takes to recoup your investment.

While it’s definitely true that I love my Nest, I might have made a different choice if I was in the market for a new smart thermostat now instead of 5+ years ago.

Any decent model will pay for itself over time, as I mentioned. But why not spend less upfront so you make your money back as fast as possible? Amazon has some fantastic new options like the new Vine TJ-225B Smart Thermostat, which costs just $62.90.

Here, we’ll tell you about this slick model that you should definitely check out. Plus, we’ll give you a few more options that all cost way less than you might think.

Smart thermostats with Alexa and Google Assistant

Image source: Vine Vine’s sleek smart thermostat has so many great features at such an affordable price. It might not have the “Learning” mode that made Nest famous, but not everyone uses it anyway. That’s especially true for people who now work from home because of the pandemic. You’re almost always around your house during the day now.

With that in mind, you always want the temperature in your home to be comfortable instead. If you’re not home all day, you want to give your HVAC system a rest while you’re out and about.

The updated Vine TJ-225B Smart Thermostat features packs of smart features into a nice modern design. You can set up flexible schedules and then change things on the fly from anywhere. Also, you can control it using the Vine app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. And best of all, you can control your smart thermostat with your voice using simple Alexa or Google Assistant commands.

All that for just $62.90!

Other great options

If the Vine model isn’t to your liking but you still want a smart thermostat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we’ve rounded up four more good options that you can check out below.

Our favorite is probably the stunning GLAS Smart Thermostat with a see-through OLED touchscreen display. How cool is that?! This stunning model retails for $299, but it’s on sale right now on Amazon for just $149.99.

That’s a huge discount, so it’s a great time to pick one up. The only problem is that there are only a few left in stock, so you’ll need to hurry.

Since the GLAS will inevitably sell out soon, we have another great option for you. As an added bonus, the best-selling Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat is on sale right now with a $30 discount. That means it’s $1 under the $150 mark right now!

You also obviously can’t go wrong with the newest Nest Thermostat. It’s probably the most popular smart thermostat with Alexa and Google. Hurry and you can actually score a rare discount on a few different colorways. Or pick up the stunning new WYZE Smart WiFi Thermostat for only $77.47.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these awesome Alexa smart thermostats.

Nest Thermostat

Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat

Vine TJ-225B Smart Thermostat with Alexa

WYZE Smart WiFi Thermostat

Saswell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

