Of all the thousands and thousands of different smart home devices out there these days, how many of them are truly essential? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list of essentials is typically pretty short. Wi-Fi smart plugs are often at the top of the list, like the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs you can get right now at Amazon for just $6.25 each. That’s the lowest price ever and it won’t last much longer. Most people will also mention a good smart lock like the eufy Smart Lock Touch that’s discounted right now, and savvy shoppers might add something like the MyQ smart garage door opener to their lists. We would definitely add a smart garage door opener, too — they’re awesome!

Aside from all those great gadgets, we’re going to introduce you to a new smart device that will instantly make it to your list of smart home essentials. It’s called the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller, and it’s a game-changer.

Smart curtains and smart blinds are awesome, but they can also be painfully expensive. That’s where the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller comes in. This brilliant Amazon find works with ju st about any setup you might have as long as your curtains don’t use grommets. It takes about 30 seconds to install a SwitchBot Curtain on any curtain rod. That’s not an exaggeration… you’ll probably spend more time finding your step stool and carrying it over to your window than you’re going to spend attaching this simple little smart device. Once it’s attached, all you need to do is install the app and you’ll be able to open and close your curtains right from your smartphone or using timers!

The SwitchBot Curtain retails for $99, and it’s a steal at that price. Grab one today, however, and you’ll save about $9 thanks to an on-site Amazon coupon you can clip.

You should also make note of one more gadget you’re going to need if you really want the best experience that’s available. It’s called the SwitchBot Hub Mini, and it’s on sale for $35.88 right now at Amazon. This little device is the missing link between your new smart curtains and a true smart home experience. The Hub Mini acts as a bridge so that you can use things like IFTTT, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit to control your blinds. Sync your open and close functions to sunrise and sunset each day, or even open and close your curtains with an Alexa voice command. The possibilities are endless!

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product listing:

Install in 30 seconds – make your curtains smart in seconds without any screws, nuts, or bolts. (Please be aware that the current version of Rod type SwitchBot is not compatible with the Telescoping Rod.)

Multiple Control – Offer SwitchBot App control for iOS and Android, open and close the curtain at your fingertip. Enjoy Touch & Go when giving a little pull. Check via the app and remotely close the curtains for anti-theft when traveling (Bluetooth Range: 1.2km, with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini control remotely from anywhere).

Healthy lifestyle – Set timer to close at night and open by Light Sensor, get better sleep and wake naturally to sunshine. Light sensors help save energy by reducing the workload on air-conditioning and heating.

Even better with home automation – With the SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini, the Curtain works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, IFTTT for home automation. For example, you can just say it “Alexa/Ok Google/Hey Siri, give me sunlight” to open the curtains.

Tiny Body with Big Power – The power of the SwitchBot Curtain can even push up to 8 kg (17 pounds) of curtain weight. Chargeable with solar panel (purchase separated) instead of a wired system.

