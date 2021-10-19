Shark IQ auto-empty robot vacuum falls to $489 while rivals cost $1,000+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying features are as revolutionary for robot vacuums as the invention of the autonomous vacuum itself. But some models with the awesome new self-emptying feature can cost $1,000 or even more. Seriously… there’s one high-end robot vacuum out there that costs $1,600! The Shark IQ Self-Emptying XL Robot Vacuum is a very popular model that also touts a self-empty feature, and it retails for $550. Right now during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, however, it’s down to just $489.99!

A great Shark robot vacuum deal

Like so many other robot vacuum owners out there, I have become spoiled. It’s not enough anymore that I have an awesome little robot to do all the vacuuming for me. In fact, sometimes I actually get annoyed at the little autonomous device that once brought me so much joy. Why? Because I have a dog that sheds constantly. That means I have to empty my robot vacuum’s dirt collection bin every single time after it runs. Oh, the humanity!

No, it’s not actually a huge deal — but it’s also not a problem I have to deal with anymore. That’s because I got myself a new robot vacuum model with a brilliant feature called self-emptying.

As the name of the feature suggests, it’s an awesome capability that lets your robot vacuum empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It uses a special dock that doubles as a charging base. It sucks all the dust, dirt, and pet hair right out of the robot vacuum. That means instead of having to empty it every time it runs, you only have to empty your robot vacuum about once a month!

Some robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. Ahead of Black Friday 2021, however, you can actually pick up the top-of-the-line $1,300 Roomba i9+ Robot Vacuum for $1,099.00, which is the best we’ve seen in a while. That’s still so much money to part with for a vacuum cleaner, though.

If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another amazing option that people adore. The Shark IQ Self-Emptying XL Robot Vacuum that typically sells for $550 is down to just $489.99 right now! That’s the lowest price we’ve seen all year, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on this killer deal.

Shark IQ fast facts

This is by far our favorite Shark robot vacuum. If you want to know why, check out these key takeaways:

The Shark IQ comes with an auto-empty station that sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair when your vacuum finishes cleaning

A High-capacity bin means you can go 45 days without worrying about your vacuum at all!

The self-emptying base is bagless so you don’t have to worry about buying new bags all the time

This model has a smart self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet hair and long hair on its own

No more hair wrap means one less hassle that’s typically associated with robot vacuums

Shark’s faster mapping speed means you can map your entire home in no time

Improved carpet cleaning performance means the 2nd-generation Shark IQ can clean up your home even faster than before

Two ways to control your Shark IQ robot vacuum: with the free Shark IQ smartphone app, or with your voice!

Schedule cleanings for your whole home or just certain rooms with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice command

Powerful suction ensures deep, effective cleaning on the first pass ever time

Large debris, per hair, small debris, and dust are no match for the Shark IQ on hard flooring or on carpets

The Shark IQ m ethodically cleans row by row for whole-home coverage

for whole-home coverage Shark IQ’s self-empty base, a multi-surface brush roll, and a multi-stage filtration system are perfect for homes with pets!

are perfect for homes with pets! Box i ncludes: (1) Shark IQ Robot, (1) Self-empty base, (2) Side brushes, (1) Filter, (1) BotBoundary Strips

Capacity: 0.17 quarts

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa List Price: $549.99 Price: $479.99 You Save: $70.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

