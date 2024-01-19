Save up to $300 on our favorite XGIMI portable projectors

If you’ve ever tried an XGIMI projector before, you know how impressive the company’s offerings are. In fact, several XGIMI portable projectors are among our favorite models in their respective classes. We’ve tested six different XGIMI projectors over the years, and they all offer best-in-class picture quality as well as sleek, compact designs. And right now, several XGIMI portable projector deals are available with the best prices we’ve seen all season.

In the competitive home theater projector space where XGIMI shines, brands like Epson and BenQ are still more recognizable. But anyone who has ever tried an XGIMI projector will tell you that it’s fantastic. And right now, several of the brand’s top models are on sale, including a newly reduced MSRP and an extra $200 discount on the stunning XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector.

Other companies like Epson and BenQ make great products, and they also spend plenty of cash on marketing and advertising. With that in mind, it’s no mystery why most people know them. On the other hand, XGIMI doesn’t do much advertising at all here in the US.

But as I said before, anyone who has ever tried an XGIMI product will tell you the same thing. The brand’s home theater projectors are flat-out awesome, and they often cost so much less than comparable alternatives.

A couple of years ago, the company finally released the hotly-anticipated 4K version of its best projector ever. It’s called the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector, it’s absolutely incredible, and it’s currently on sale for $1,299. Or, if you don’t care about 4K, the FHD XGIMI Horizon projector is down to just $799 right now, which is the best price I’ve seen since Black Friday.

XGIMI’s class-leading Horizon projector lineup

First, we need to get one thing out of the way. No one seems to know how to pronounce the company’s name. It’s certainly not a conventional name or spelling, so we can understand the confusion. In case you’re curious, XGIMI is pronounced “ex-gee-mee.”

With that all cleared up, let’s shift focus to the company’s awesome portable projectors.

The XGIMI Horizon projector was released last year, and people love it. Just look at the reviews on Amazon. This incredible home theater projector is lightweight and extremely portable. It also packs built-in Harman Kardon sound, 2200 ANSI lumens, Android TV 10, and more.

It also packs advanced keystone correction and can beam a 1080p picture up to 300 inches in size! All that for $1,099 is more than fair. But if you grab one today at Amazon, you’ll only pay $799 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip.

You can see from the reviews how much people adore that model. Now, the hotly anticipated upgrade is also available on Amazon.

Horizon Pro is one of our favorite portable 4K projectors

As the name suggests, the XGIMI Horizon Pro is the “pro” version of XGIMI’s Horizon projector. The specs are actually almost identical, which is a good thing considering how impressive the Horizon is.

The big difference other than the color of the housing is the addition of 4K support. While the Horizon projector supports 4K input, the picture it beams maxes out at 1080p. With the newer Horizon Pro on Amazon, you can project true 4K (3840 × 2160) resolution video onto your wall or projector screen.

This model’s picture quality is truly outstanding. 8.3 million pixels combine to create a crystal clear image that can expand up to 300 inches diagonally. The impressive 2200-lumen brightness is stunning in the dark. Plus, it’s still surprisingly bright with the lights on.

You can connect any video source you want to the XGIMI Horizon Pro, or the built-in Android TV 10 platform has its own apps you can use to stream. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and everything else you can think of are all supported.

Then, two Harman Kardon 8W 45mm speakers add impressive audio to the mix. But you can also connect external speakers if you want.

On top of all that, the Horizon Pro’s keystone correction is so cool! Whether you’re using your wall or a projector screen, you’ll always have a perfectly flat picture. Check out this GIF from our review to see it in action:

How awesome is that?! Definitely check out our XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector review to learn more about this awesome projector.

We’ve been impressed from start to finish while testing the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector on Amazon. It’ll definitely impress you too. And right now, this incredible 4K projector is on sale with a new lower MSRP and an extra $200 discount.

And finally, you’ll find great discounts right now on two of XGIMI’s newest portable projectors.

The $599 XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is down to $509 if you clip the $90 coupon on the product page. Or, if you want to spend even less and don’t need “pro” features, the regular XGIMI MoGo 2 is on sale for $299 instead of $399. Just be sure to clip the on-site coupon in order to get the discounted price.