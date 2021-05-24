Sale saves you $40 on Amazon’s best-selling document scanner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tax season is finally behind us but for so many people out there, the pain of having to deal with all those horrible documents is still fresh. Do you have a new pile of papers that has already started growing to the point where it’s actually intimidating? Or perhaps you work from home now and you’re sick and tired of waiting for the painfully slow scanner that’s built into your printer. In either case, there’s a fantastic solution to your problem — and it happens to be discounted right now at Amazon.

The Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1400 One-Touch Document Scanner is the #1 best-selling document scanner on Amazon’s entire website and you can snag one now for just $354.99. Or if you want to get a little fancier, you can upgrade to the awesome cloud-connected model we’ve been testing for just $45 more!

I admit it… there was a massive pile of important paperwork in my home that had been growing taller and taller for years. I had always planned to file it, but filing paperwork is the last thing you want to do after a busy day of work. Then, on top of that, I have to scan documents fairly frequently for my job. I had been using my all-in-one printer to scan them, but it’s so slow and it’s also pretty unreliable. Half the time I can’t even get it to connect to my computer. That’s why my interest was immediately piqued when Fujitsu reached out and asked if I was interested in testing on the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 Cloud-Enabled Document Scanner.

This terrific Fujitsu device is a dedicated document scanner that’s so much faster than my old wireless printer. I can’t even begin to tell you what a difference the added speed makes — with a scan speed of 40 ppm/80 ipm, this awesome device can scan five documents before my printer is done scanning one. It also has an auto-feed function so you don’t have to keep lifting a cover and replacing individual pieces of paper in between scans.

At just $399.99 on Amazon, the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 also has built-in wireless connectivity so you don’t need to worry about running cables to your computer. It can scan directly to any PC, Mac, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or even straight to the cloud! It supports multiple paper sizes and it can automatically distinguish between them as it scans. What’s more, the included software makes it effortless to digitize and organize the documents you scan.

The iX1600 document scanner is outstanding and it’s worth every penny. But as we mentioned, it’s not the only great option out there. If you don’t care about wireless connectivity and cloud support, you can pick up the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1400 One-Touch Document Scanner for just $354.99 thanks to a $40 discount at Amazon. It’s the #1 best-selling document scanner on Amazon’s whole site, so that’s a wonderful deal!

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 Cloud-Enabled Document Scanner

The Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 includes a large 4.3-inch touchscreen that provides simple, intuitive controls

includes a large 4.3-inch touchscreen that provides simple, intuitive controls Support for 30 customizable profiles based on different scanning needs for different types of jobs

for different types of jobs Scan wherever you want thanks to integrated Wi-Fi connectivity

You can scan to your computer, scan to your smartphone, or even scan straight to the cloud

