With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, it might seem silly to buy a new TV right now from Amazon instead of waiting until next month when Prime Day begins. That’s certainly logic indeed, but not everyone wants to wait that long to pick up a new television. On top of that, there are some seriously impressive deals right now on smart TVs — and we’re not talking about just any smart TVs. Amazon is offering discounts today on Roku TVs and Fire TV Edition televisions. That means you get the best available streaming media platform built right into your television so you don’t need to buy a separate set-top box or dongle!

Head over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa on sale for just $359.99. That’s a nice big $70 discount off the purchase price of this stunning smart TV!

We could spend hours telling you how impressive this sleek Hisense Roku TV is, but there’s one number that likely does a better job than we ever could: 2,000. Are you wondering what the significance of that number is? We’re glad you asked: this awesome Roku TV has a whopping 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. If that doesn’t paint a perfect picture of what kind of value you’re getting out of this deal, nothing will.

The only problem with this deal is that it’s definitely a sell-out risk now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up and grab one while you still can. Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV interface as opposed to Roku, there’s another fantastic bargain that gets you an Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV for just $339.99. That’s an 11% discount on a best-selling model with 9,200 5-star ratings at Amazon!

Whether you prefer the Roku streaming media platform or Amazon’s Fire TV software and interface, you have a fantastic option for either one. Check out more info about each model below.

Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

This popular Hisense 4K TV features exclusive technologies that allow it to amplify color, contrast, and brightness. Get ultra-bright 4K detail as well as the beloved Roku TV streaming media platform to take your viewing experience to the next level

TV dimensions are as follows: Without stand – 43.9″ W x 25.5″ H x 3.2″ D // With stand – 43.9″ W x 27.9″ H x 8.9″ D // Screen size – 49.5” diagonal // Brightness rating – 300 nits

The easy-to-use Roku TV remote app lets you control your TV with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This model also supports Alexa voice controls, allowing you to turn the power on and off, switch channels, and more with only your voice

lets you control your TV with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This model also supports Alexa voice controls, allowing you to turn the power on and off, switch channels, and more with only your voice Included inputs and outputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, 1 Ethernet, 1 RF antenna, 1 RCA composite input with Audio, 1 digital audio output, 1 optical

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV

Insignia’s Fire TV Edition smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa, allowing you to watch live TV, launch apps, search, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more with your voice

Provides access to more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV show episodes thanks to the Fire TV platform, which supports thousands of channels and apps

show episodes thanks to the Fire TV platform, which supports thousands of channels and apps Fire TV Edition televisions can integrate live over-the-air TV along with streaming TV channels and apps, all on a single home screen

televisions can integrate live over-the-air TV along with streaming TV channels and apps, all on a single home screen Supports HDR movies and TV shows

