The remarkable Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & mop is $270 off

During Prime Day 2023, we told you about some impressive Roomba Prime Day deals with prices starting at $165. Most of those deals are done now, but there’s another robot vacuum model you might want to consider instead. The Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop is on sale today at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. And it has features you won’t find on any of the Roomba models that are discounted right now.

Normally priced at $950, the Roborock S7 is a powerful but expensive flagship robot vacuum. Thanks to a huge $270 discount at Amazon, however, the Roborock S7+ is on sale for $679.98 right now. That’s close to the all-time low price for this powerful model.

There are still a few Roomba models on sale, and prices start at just $250. But even if you opt for a high-end Roomba from that sale, you still won’t get some of the best features from the Roborock S7 robot vacuum.

As we detailed in our Roborock S7+ review, this model is more than just a robot vacuum. It’s also an autonomous mop with ultrasonic mopping capabilities and 600g of mopping pressure. What’s more, this model automatically detects carpets and rugs, so it’ll lift its mop pads and stop mopping on its own instead of making a mess.

Also, unlike Roomba robot vacuums, the Roborock S7+ uses LiDAR navigation, so it works well in the dark. Roombas use cameras instead, and they often have trouble finding their way around dark rooms.

The Roborock S7+ is a flagship model that fetches a flagship price. At $650, it’s out of reach for many people out there.

Thanks to an Amazon sale today, however, the Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop is down to just $679.98. That’s a nice big $270 discount, and it’s close to this model’s all-time lowest price.

Also of note, the Roborock S7+ is discounted right now in both available colorways, so you can get the black model or the white one.

Finally, as we mentioned, there are plenty of Roomba models on sale as well.

