Rare double discount slashes this $560 portable projector to just $211 at Amazon

The search for the best cheap projector on Amazon is so difficult. Why? Well, it’s because there are so many options out there. But it’s not just the volume of options that poses a problem. Tons of the low-cost projectors out there are actually really good! With all those choices and so many impressive models, finding the best one is no easy task. Luckily for you, the BGR Deals team is here to help.

There’s a fantastic sale running right now at Amazon that you definitely need to check out. The ONOAYO ONO1 portable home theater projector is one of our favorite new models. It’s great for indoor use and outdoor use, and it has tons of impressive features. This nifty projector retails for $560, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up right now. Amazon has a rare double discount that slashes the price all the way to just $211.48!

Best cheap projector on Amazon right now

We’ve been testing an ONOAYO ONO1 portable home theater projector for quite a while now. There’s no question that we’re impressed so far.

Now, it’s important to note that this isn’t a top-of-the-line home theater projector like the ones that cost thousands. Instead, it’s a great mid-range model that checks just about all the boxes you might want to check. It features a nice bright 9500-lumen lamp that’s rated to last for 100,000 hours of use. It also supports 1080p Full HD resolution and it has a 12000:1 contrast ratio. This model is terrific for movies, TV shows, sports, and even video games.

One feature people will really appreciate is 5G Wi-Fi support. That means it’ll work on your 1.4GHz Wi-Fi network or your 5GHz network. How annoying is it when you get new devices that don’t support 5GHz? Also of note, the ONOAYO ONO1 supports bidirectional Bluetooth. That means you can stream video from your smartphone while also connecting the projector to Bluetooth speakers.

At $560, the ONOAYO ONO1 portable home theater projector is a pricey proposition. But a rare dual discount slashes a whopping 62% off the price. That means you’ll pay just $211.48 for this model today. It’s the best cheap projector on Amazon right now!

ONOAYO ONO1 projector fast facts

The ONOAYO ONO1 portable home theater projector has cutting-edge features typically reserved for high-end models

One example is 5G Wi-Fi, for the fastest possible wireless connections and support for premium Wi-Fi routers

It also has bi-directional Bluetooth 5.0 so you can connect to Bluetooth speakers while you stream video from your phone or laptop!

Native 1080p Full HD resolution gives you a crystal-clear image on your wall or projector screen

9500 lumens of brightness and 12000:1 contrast ratio

Project an image up to 300 inches with this projector

This is the best cheap projector on Amazon!

Great for movies, TV shows, sports, and even gaming

4-point keystone correction ensures that your image is perfectly flat on your screen or wall even if the projector is at an angle

Sealed optical engine keeps out dust to prevent wear and damage

100,000-hour lamp life

One-year satisfaction guarantee lets you return your projector if you aren’t happy with it

This model also includes a three-year repair warranty and lifetime technical support

