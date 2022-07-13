Prime Day Roku deals: Best prices on Roku Express, Streambar, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are some things that are best sellers each and every year during Amazon’s big Prime Day blowout. Apple AirPods Pro and other Apple deals are obviously huge. And people love to shop all the crazy deals on Amazon devices, too. Of course, Prime Day Roku deals are also near the top of the list each year.

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has some spectacular Roku deals that you won’t want to miss.

Some of the best deals are on pricier Roku models that you might have avoided at full MSRP. For example, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for just $89.99, matching the all-time low price.

Or, you can step things up a notch and get the Roku Streambar Pro for $149.99 instead of $180. Crystal clear sound meets stunning 4K streaming with this awesome gadget.

On top of that, the Roku Express is down to a new all-time low of $17.99 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $29.99 instead of $50!

There are plenty of other great Roku deals for Prime Day 2022, and I’ll run through them all right here.

Prime Day Roku deals are available now

Amazon’s Prime Day discounts mean Roku prices start at $17.99 for the popular Roku Express, which is an incredible value.

This also matches the Roku Express’s lowest price of all time.

The Roku Express is a more traditional streaming media player, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It also supports Full HD content, so $17.99 is an amazing price for this model.

Or, for just $24.99, you can upgrade to the newer Roku Express 4K+. That way, you’ll get 4K and HDR support for the same low price!

This sale lasts through the end of the day on July 13.

As great as those deals are, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of them. Why? Because for just $10 more, you can pick up either one of two newer Roku devices that are way more popular.

The newer Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now for just $29.99, a new all-time low. In addition to getting 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote like you do with the old Streaming Stick+, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features.

With a retail price of $50, this is sure to be one of the best-selling Prime Day Roku deals of 2022.

Even more Prime Day Roku deals

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above. Beyond that, anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is discounted right now from its regular price of $100.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

The $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $89.99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time.

This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, there’s also a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Streambar Pro that’s discounted right now. Unfortunately, it looks like this model is almost sold out, which isn’t a surprise since $149.99 is the best price of the year.

These Prime Day 2022 Roku deals are set to run until the end of the day on July 13. They could sell out before then though, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late.

Roku Express deal for Prime Day

Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable

Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet

Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift

Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express 4K+

The new Roku Express 4K Plus is Roku’s most affordable streaming media player ever to support 4K and HDR

Long-range wireless lets you stream anywhere in your home

Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and many more

Use one remote to control your Roku and your TV thanks the the new Roku Voice Remote

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

This popular model lets you stream in HD or 4K

Plus, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and stunning color

Tuck it away behind your TV for a clean look

Enjoy endless streaming entertainment with support for all the most popular streaming apps

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever

Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor

50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs

and Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it

Roku Streambar & Streambar Pro

This model offers fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs

Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels

Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K

HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality

Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound

Dolby Audio support

