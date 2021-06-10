If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As Amazon announced last week, Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year. That means the official start of Amazon’s biggest and best sales event of 2021 is now just over one week away from kicking off.

Of course, if there’s one thing we have all learned about Amazon in recent years, it’s that the nation’s top online retailer can never seem to contain its Prime Day bargains to Prime Day.

It seems like Amazon always begins its big annual sales event early. Last week, the retailer gave us a tiny taste of what’s in store for us on Prime Day 2021. We saw deep discounts on four different Fire TV Edition smart TV models with prices starting at just $99.99, and all four of those deals are still available right now if you missed out. As we learned this week, however, that was just a tiny teaser.

Amazon now has a slew of early Prime Day 2021 deals that have gone live on its site, and you’re not going to believe the kind of deep discounts that are available exclusively to Prime members. You can skip the suspense and see all of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here, or scroll down and we’ll highlight the five very best ones for you. Also, don’t forget that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get all the extra discounts in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, so sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now if you’re not already a subscriber.

Early Prime Day 2021 blowout: Prime members can get Blink Mini cameras for just $19.99 right now! List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The newest Ring Video Doorbell is already an incredible value at $60. Remember how expensive Ring’s doorbells used to be before Amazon bought the company? $60 is indeed a terrific value, but Prime members can pick one up right now for just $44.99. Oh, and did we mention that price includes a free Echo Dot?

That’s a $100 value and it’s crazy!

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Speaking of crazy, you absolutely have to check out Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals on the Blink Mini home security cameras and Blink Outdoor cameras that are totally wire-free and weather-proof. The Blink Mini is down to just $19.99 right now instead of $35, which is by far the best price we’ve ever seen for this awesome home security camera. Meanwhile, Blink Outdoor cameras start at just $59.99 instead of $100 for a one-camera system, and Blink Outdoor add-on cameras are just $49.99 each instead of $90.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and… List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those fantastic deals are just the tip of the iceberg. You can also get the $279 eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for an all-time low price of just $181, you can pick up a $200 for $129.99, and more.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one ee… List Price: $279.00 Price: $181.00 You Save: $98.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here, and scroll down to see all the deals Amazon mentioned in the big press release the company sent out earlier this week:

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two-pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three-pack ($449.97). Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.

Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands.

Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s activewear from Amazon brands. Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits. Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo. Toys : Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products. Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.

Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs. Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more. Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto! Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries.

Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium-ion and Duracell batteries. Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh. Sports & Outdoors : Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.

: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle. Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

Free Echo Dot with when you buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell in this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

