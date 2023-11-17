PlayStation Store Black Friday sale: All the best PS5 and PS4 deals

With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving, Black Friday sales are popping up left and right online. In fact, there are so many sales that it can be hard to keep track of them all, which is why we didn’t want any PS5 or PS4 owners to miss out on the PlayStation Store’s great Black Friday deals. Hundreds of games are on sale from November 17-27, including 2023 releases like Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Street Fighter 6.

If you don’t already have a console to play these games on, might we recommend the new PS5 slim bundle that comes with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? You get a brand new, redesigned PS5 and one of the best games of 2023 all in one.

Best PlayStation Store Black Friday 2023 deals:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS5. Image source: Ubisoft

Those are the highlights of the sale, but video games aren’t all that Sony is discounting for Black Friday. You can also save up to 30% on an annual subscription to PlayStation Plus. If you pay for one year, PS Plus Essential will cost $63.99 (was $79.99), PS Plus Extra will cost $101.24 (was 134.99), and PS Plus Premium will cost $111.99 (was $159.99).