How does a nonstick frying pan earn 15,000 5-star Amazon ratings? Find out for only $14

Before you make a purchase online, you undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one, the bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. And for most people, the pre-purchase research routine involves reading at least a few product reviews before deciding which option to buy — and that’s especially true when you’re shopping on Amazon.

Of course, it goes without saying that anyone who regularly reads reviews on the site knows that Amazon shoppers are generally a pretty finicky bunch. We’ve seen more people than we can count leave 1-star reviews on products for ridiculous reasons, like a courier damaging the box when it was being shipped. Why on Earth would anyone blame the product itself for something a shipping company does by accident? But we digress…

We have all accepted the fact that Amazon shoppers are a particularly difficult bunch to please, and for some reason, that’s especially true when it comes to cookware. That’s exactly why it’s even more impressive than usual that the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan has now racked up more than 15,400 5-star ratings. You might think a top-rated pan like this would cost an arm and a leg, but it’s actually on sale right now for just $13.99. That’s not a typo — you can get one of the best-rated nonstick pans on Amazon for a penny under $14! Hurry though, because a deal like this on a wildly popular skillet could end at any moment.

“I have had it for 2 months now and it is still in perfectly new condition,” one Amazon reviewer proclaimed. “This makes it the best nonstick frying pan I have ever had.”

“The Carote pans are by far the best pans I have ever had,” another reviewer on Amazon said. “They are super easy to clean and cook in. They just wipe right out. I would recommend these to anyone. I love them!!!”

That’s a very good representation of most of the reactions people have to the Carote 8-Inch Granite Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan. In fact, those comments are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the praise that has been heaped onto this popular pan, as well as the other size pans Carote offers in its granite line. Sizes range from 8 inches up to 12.5 inches, and you can also get each different size with a glass lid if you want. All of Carote’s skillets have a special nonstick granite coating that really blows people away, and the company says the coating is PFOA-free and FDA-approved. People also say it’s remarkably durable, which is obviously crucial when it comes to nonstick pans.

Carote’s nonstick pans are all surprisingly affordable, but there’s a special discount right now that slashes the#1 best-selling Carote 8-Inch Granite Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan to just $13.99. How crazy is that?!

Here are the key things to remember:

These Carote pans utilize a special granite grainstone nonstick material from Switzerland

Carote’s nonstick coating is PFOA-free

Cleanups are simple with these granite pans, and the body of the cookware is made of durable and sturdy diecast

All the pans in this lineup include Bakelite handles with a special wood effect

Handles stay cool to the touch while cooking and they have a comfortable ergonomic grip

Works well and heats evenly on all types of stoves and cooktops, including gas ranges and induction cooktops

All Carote pans come with a full 12-month warranty

