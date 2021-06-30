Newest Nest Thermostat is back to Prime Day’s all-time low price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nest’s first-generation Learning Thermostat packed a range of brilliant convenience and energy-saving features. It also managed to stuff them all into a design that was sleek and stylish. Needless to say, it was a total game-changer when it was first released. One simple device could not only save you a bunch of money and make controlling your HVAC system more convenient. Plus, it also looked so cool and futuristic compared to all the regular thermostats out there. After all, they were just a bunch of ugly white boxes. Long story short, the Nest Learning Thermostat had it all.

Tons of people out there still believe that Nest’s flagship thermostat is still the best smart thermostat on the planet. Truth be told, you won’t hear any arguments from us. In fact, we use the latest model in our own home and we love it. The problem is that the Nest Learning Thermostat is quite expensive compared to some of the newer options out there. Even while it’s on sale at a discount on Amazon, it’s still over $200. The good news is that you can get all the smart features that make Nest’s Learning Thermostat so great in the newer, less expensive model called simply the Nest Thermostat. It retails for $130 and that’s already a bargain. But, if you head to Amazon right now, you’ll see that Nest’s Thermostat is on sale with a rare discount!

The newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model. But if you ask us, it features a different design that’s just as stylish. The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any home decor. Most importantly, of course, the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support, and you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there and it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $99.98. That matches Prime Day’s all-time low price! The only bad news is that we’ve seen this discount disappear already on a few different color options, so you probably don’t have much time left if you want to get in on the action.

Here are some of the important details:

The Nest Thermostat is an ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostat that combines efficiency with convenience

Works with or without a C wire in most homes

Certain setups require a C wire or a power accessory, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems

Nest’s learning features let the thermostat automatically turn your AC or heat off when you leave. You can also turn it back on when you arrive home

Controllable using the Nest app on iOS and Android devices, or with voice commands thanks to support for Alexa and Google Assistant

The special “Savings Finder” feature suggests tweaks to your schedule to help you save even more money while still remaining comfortable

Monitors your HVAC system and sends you an alert if something isn’t working properly

