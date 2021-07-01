Newest Kasa smart plugs are even more compact, and they’re $6 each today at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Insanely popular TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs are the #1 best-selling smart plugs out there among BGR Deals readers and it’s not even close. Of course, it’s pretty easy to figure out why.

These awesome smart plugs include all the features you’d expect. They also have outstanding build quality and an app that is a cut above most rival offerings. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal last year offered shoppers a nice big discount. They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since. Now, they’re finally back in stock again for even less than they cost last year on Black Friday. In fact, these best-selling smart plugs just hit a new all-time low price!

Of note, this is the newest model that’s even more compact than the previous version.

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs could sell out yet again now that the cat’s out of the bag. This deal first popped up last month and it was scheduled to end in early May. It did end… but now it’s somehow back! And the good news is that if you miss out on this new opportunity to get these popular plugs for just $6.07 each, you can get the previous-generation version for as little as $6.25 each in 4-packs! You’re getting a terrific value in either case, so grab a few while you still can.

Here are the key takeaways:

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week

Simple setup lets you configure each smart plug in about 1 minute

UL certified for safe use

2-year warranty provided by TP-Link

