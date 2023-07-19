Nest Learning Thermostat is $50 off at Amazon

Smart thermostats are so popular right now, but Nest is the company that started it all. Impressively, Nest is still one of the leaders in the smart thermostat market all these years later.

If you’re still using an old “dumb” thermostat or if you have an older smart thermostat in need of an upgrade, there are two great Nest Thermostat deals available right now. The first gets you a new entry-level Nest Thermostat for $114 instead of $129. Or, you can save $60 on the premium Nest Learning Thermostat that I use myself and get one on sale for just $198.98.

Everyone loves smart home gadgets, of course. But most of them are mere luxuries that are nice to have. Smart thermostats, on the other hand, are necessities. They save you money, and they cut down on energy usage, which is great for the environment.

With so many options out there though, it can be tough to choose between them.

Nest, which is now owned by Google, makes what are undoubtedly among the best smart thermostats out there. The company’s hardware designs are very sleek, blending seamlessly with any decor in your home. More importantly, however, they have fantastic features that make it so easy to cut down on your energy usage.

Both of the smart thermostats made by Nest have the same smart features. They’re also versatile, which means you can prioritize comfort or cost and energy savings however you want.

Nest’s smart thermostats can learn your habits and adjust your cooling and heating settings on the fly. Both Nest thermostat models also have presence awareness, so settings can be adjusted automatically when no one is home.

The entry-level Nest Thermostat retails for $130, and it’ll likely save you that much money on your energy bills within less than a year. Right now on Amazon, deals start at $114 depending on which colorway you choose.

Or, if you want to upgrade to the Nest Learning Thermostat with a sleeker design and an OLED screen, you’ll save even more. This model retails for $249, but it’s currently down to $198.98.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the model that I personally use. I actually have more than one because of the way my HVAC system is set up, and the less expensive Nest Thermostat model isn’t compatible with my system.

Google’s flagship model is more to my taste, anyway. The OLED display is gorgeous, and I love the stainless steel finish. It’s so much nicer than just having a yellowish-white old box sitting on my walls, like the old “dumb” thermostats I replaced.

The only difference between my setup and yours is that I paid full price for my Nest Learning Thermostats. Thanks to Amazon’s deals today, you’ll pay 20% less than that!

