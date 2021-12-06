Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Week 2021 is now over, but we have some fantastic news. It seems like Amazon never got the memo because so many of the retailer’s best Cyber Week deals are still available today.

Plus, on top of that, some of the best deals fro Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 are back! These deep discounts disappeared last week but they’re somehow back right now, offering the lowest prices of the year on so many best-selling products.

We rounded up all of our favorite Amazon sales today so you can get in on the action. All things told, there are discounts on more than 100 different products between individual deals and Amazon sales on batches of products.

All these deals have one thing in common, however: they’re all amazing bargains and they all could be gone at any moment. Hurry up or you could miss out!

Amazon’s best leftover Cyber Week 2021 deals

Image source: Hepta/Adobe

For Monday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Cyber Week 2021 deals that are still available now. With Cyber Week long gone, this is likely your last chance to save on so many of these best-selling products.

The craziest news is that AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale again for just $169.99 instead of $249. That’s an all-time low price that disappeared after Black Friday! On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale at the all-time low price of only $149.99! This deal also ended late in the day on Cyber Monday, so we can’t believe it’s back.

Additionally, the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount if you hurry! And this is almost certainly your last chance to get Amazon’s best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit with the huge discount we saw on Black Friday. It sold out earlier this week, but it’s back in stock now!

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are also both discounted again today. Almost every colorway is sold out at this point though, so you don’t have much time left.

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 Cyber Week Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

