Memorial Day sales 2021: Our 10 favorite Amazon deals

Memorial Day 2021 has arrived and the BGR Deals team dug through all of Amazon’s best deals to highlight the hottest ones you can get this year. It obviously should go without saying that there are plenty of great local sales happening all across the country today as well. Considering everything small business owners have been through over the past year and a half, you should definitely try to support some local privately-owned stores today.

Of course, there are also plenty of great deals to be found online, so we’ll showcase some of the very best ones that we know our readers will love.

Check out that huge Amazon’s deals section on the retailer’s site right now and you’ll find so many fantastic bargains. As a matter of fact, there are so many Memorial Day deals to be found that it can be overwhelming for some people.

The team here at BGR Deals sifted through as many as we could, and we came up with 10 particularly awesome deals that anyone and everyone should take advantage of while you can. Prices start at just $3.75, believe it or not, which is how much you’ll pay per plug when you pick up a 4-pack of best-selling Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with more than 52,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Just use the coupon code H7RT953B to score this all-time low price, and do it now because today is the last day before this deal disappears.

That MyQ deal constantly sells out though, and it looks like it’s about to sell out again since shipping estimates are slipping. If you don’t hurry, you’ll almost certainly miss it.

Another wildly popular deal right now is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which normally costs $50. Use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you can pick one up for only $29.99, which is the lowest price of the year (terms and conditions apply, learn more here). You can also save $52 on a pair of AirPods Pro, you can get the awesome ThermoPro wireless gadget that helps you cook steak perfectly every time for just $33.24, you can save $100 on the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, and Vizio’s best-selling soundbar is on sale right now for just $74.99.

Of course, there are also plenty of great Instant Pot deals to be found, including a massive $70 discount on either the Instant Pot Ultra 60 or the Instant Pot Ultra 80. Also, be sure not to miss Amazon’s big Roomba blowout sale that includes the lowest price of the year on the self-cleaning Roomba i3+ robot vacuum!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to snag your free $15 Amazon credit if you’re eligible. That way you’ll save even more on any of these awesome deals you end up taking advantage of!

Check out all 10 of our favorite Memorial Day 2021 deals down below.

Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs

Amazon’s lowest price ever with coupon code H7RT953B !

! Deal ends at 11:59 PM on Monday

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Snaptain S5C 2K Camera Drone

Snaptain’s best-selling 5SC quadcopter drone is a user-friendly model with so many great features

You can even use voice commands to get it to take off, land, return to you, and more

Other great features include headless mode and all sorts of fun tricks like flips and rolls

High-powered radio receiver lets this popular drone work from distances up to 80 meters away

Record, edit, and upload videos captured by the drone’s crystal clear 2K camera

Video clips are stored locally on a microSD card

Stream like first-person video right to your iPhone or Android device as you fly

Made from high-quality ABS plastic with protective propeller guards to prevent damage

Altitude-hold feature keeps the drone steady so you can record clear video or capture still photos in the air

Trajectory flight function lets you draw a line on your smartphone screen and the drone will follow that exact path

Built-in G sensor just like the one on expensive high-end quadcopters helps to ensure stable flight

Roomba deals

Instant Pot Ultra

Instant Brands’ newest 10-in-1 Instant Pot multi-use electric pressure cookers

$70 off the 6-quart size and the 8-quart model

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Instantly transform your standard 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer

Simply remove the lid that came with your Instant Pot, replace it with this one, and use the controls on the lid to cook up deliciously crispy food that’s healthy too

ThermoPro Long-Range Wireless Meat Thermometer

Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a smart design combine to allow the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer to connect to your smartphone at a distance of up to 500 feet away

Never miss an alert whether you’re standing next to your grill or you’re on the other side of the house

The free ThermoPro app is easy to use for beginners or for seasoned professionals

Just set a custom target temperature, use a preset USDA temperature, or configure a timer, and the app does the rest

You can also monitor your food’s internal temperature in real-time in the app

Get alerts when your food reaches the target temperature or set a re-temp alarm to ensure you remove your food from the heat at the exact right time

ThermoPro’s probes have an operating temperature range of 15.8℉ to 572℉ and are accurate to within 1.8°F

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 8 months between charges

Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum

This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans up itself!

The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before

T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before Two separate wells inside the base station separate clean water from dirty water

The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them

Dirty water is stored separately and the Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank

Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time

It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology

Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors

Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

Vizio SB2920-C6 Soundbar

Vizio’s compact SB2920-C6 soundbar delivers big sound with a small footprint

Perfect size to fit in any room of your home

Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house

Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distortion

Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly so you can listen to all your favorite music and podcasts

Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables

